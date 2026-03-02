US-Israel-Iran conflict could send oil prices surging; Singapore to reassess growth, inflation forecasts if necessary: DPM Gan

City-state faces an ‘unpredictable and uncertain’ global trading environment, says Gan

[SINGAPORE] The Republic may reassess its growth and inflation forecasts if necessary, after the outbreak of conflict between the US, Israel and Iran raised the risk of higher global energy prices, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong in Parliament on Monday (Mar 2).

The US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Saturday, with Teheran retaliating by targeting Israeli territory and US military bases across the region. The Strait of Hormuz – a critical shipping route for crude oil and liquefied natural gas – has been closed in the near term as a result.

“This could result in an increase in global energy prices, depending on how protracted the conflict is,” said Gan, who is also minister for trade and industry. “Higher energy prices could lead to higher costs for businesses and consumers and weigh on the global and Singapore economies.”

Oil prices have already surged to a four-year high when markets reopened earlier on Monday.

“We are monitoring the developments closely, and will reassess our GDP (gross domestic product) and inflation forecasts, if necessary,” he added.

“Complex” situation

Gan was speaking at the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s (MTI) Committee of Supply debate, where he warned that the current global trading environment remains “unpredictable and uncertain”.

“We face a more complex global environment marked by heightened great power competition, rising protectionism and a more fragmented global order,” he said.

On the tariff front, Gan noted that the US Supreme Court has struck down the reciprocal tariffs imposed last year, which have since been replaced with a new Section 122 tariff of 10 per cent for up to 150 days.

President Donald Trump has also signalled his intention to raise this to 15 per cent, though details have yet to be finalised.

“There is still considerable uncertainty about how the tariff will evolve over time,” Gan said. He added that the government is working with the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce’s (Sert) partners to provide information to businesses and workers and gather feedback to help them navigate these uncertainties.

Major structural forces are also reshaping industries, businesses and jobs, said Gan.

Artificial intelligence and automation are transforming how value is created and how work is organised, while the global push towards decarbonisation is changing industrial processes, influencing investment patterns and affecting relative competitiveness.

Together with demographic constraints outlined during the Prime Minister’s Office’s Committee of Supply debate last week, Gan said that sustaining growth and creating good jobs would become “more challenging”.

Nevertheless, he noted that there remain “good opportunities for Singapore as a trusted, knowledge-driven and connected hub”, even in a more difficult environment.

The Sert committees are thus taking “a hard, honest look” at how Singapore must reset its economic strategy, said Gan.

The Republic would need to “work harder and smarter, be creative and take calculated risks and explore bold solutions” to reach the higher end of its GDP trend growth range of 2 to 3 per cent per annum on average over the next decade, and to create good jobs, he added.

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Saktiandi Supaat asked whether MTI had defined clear trigger conditions – such as sustained increases in energy costs or trade disruptions – under which targeted, time-bound enterprise support would be activated.

Gan replied that the government would continue to assess the situation given Singapore’s significant dependence on Middle East energy supplies, and reiterated that a protracted conflict would have a “significant impact on the overall energy cost”.

Nevertheless, he added that Singapore has built up resilience against potential external shocks in energy supply over the past few years, though he did not elaborate on specifics for reasons of confidentiality and security.