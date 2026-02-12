PM Wong is expected to touch on issues ranging from job transitions to Singapore's carbon tax regime in his Budget 2026 speech. IMAGE: BT

[SINGAPORE] Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be delivering Singapore’s Budget 2026 statement in Parliament at 3.30 pm on Thursday (Feb 12).

Tune it to The Business Times’ livestream below to catch all the latest Budget announcements. You can also find more up-to-the-minute coverage on BT’s Budget live blog.

Wong, who is also Prime Minister, is expected to touch on issues ranging from job transitions and upskilling, to the country’s carbon tax regime and Community Development Council (CDC) payouts in his first Budget speech since the 2025 General Election.