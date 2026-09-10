Watch live: Parliament debates changes to political salaries framework
The benchmark salary for starting-grade MR4 ministers will rise to S$1.8 million a year, among other changes
- Monthly allowances for MPs will increase to S$18,500 from S$13,750, among other changes. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Parliament will debate changes to the framework for Singapore’s ministerial salaries on Thursday (Sep 10).
The benchmark salary for starting-grade MR4 ministers will rise to S$1.8 million a year, from S$1.1 million previously, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had announced on Tuesday.
Other political officeholders will receive a one-off adjustment of up to 9 per cent, with the exact size of each increment to depend on factors such as individual performance. Meanwhile, the monthly allowances for MPs will increase to S$18,500, from S$13,750 before.
Watch live here as Parliament debates these changes, with PM Wong also set to speak.
Follow the latest developments on The Business Times’ website, app and social media platforms.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Singdollar hits 10-month high against ringgit as investors take refuge in traditional safe haven
Apple joins foldable phone race with US$1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
DBS ‘categorically rejects’ S$1.3 billion claim by 1MDB-linked entities under liquidation
Commodity-finance risks back in focus amid Radiant World scrutiny