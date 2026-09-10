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Watch live: Parliament debates changes to political salaries framework

The benchmark salary for starting-grade MR4 ministers will rise to S$1.8 million a year, among other changes

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Published Thu, Sep 10, 2026 · 12:32 PM
    • Monthly allowances for MPs will increase to S$18,500 from S$13,750, among other changes.
    • Monthly allowances for MPs will increase to S$18,500 from S$13,750, among other changes. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Parliament will debate changes to the framework for Singapore’s ministerial salaries on Thursday (Sep 10).

    The benchmark salary for starting-grade MR4 ministers will rise to S$1.8 million a year, from S$1.1 million previously, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had announced on Tuesday.

    Other political officeholders will receive a one-off adjustment of up to 9 per cent, with the exact size of each increment to depend on factors such as individual performance. Meanwhile, the monthly allowances for MPs will increase to S$18,500, from S$13,750 before.

    Watch live here as Parliament debates these changes, with PM Wong also set to speak.

    Follow the latest developments on The Business Timeswebsite, app and social media platforms.

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    SingaporePoliticsSingapore ParliamentWagesSingapore politics

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