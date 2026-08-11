Anthropic, Macquarie and GIC form venture for AI data centres

The new entity will serve as a vehicle to develop AI computing sites “with an initial focus” in the US

Macquarie and GIC pledged to fund a bulk of the equity for each project; Anthropic committed to covering consumer electricity price hikes from the facilities. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Anthropic has formed a strategic partnership with Macquarie Asset Management and Singaporean wealth fund GIC to build data centres for the Claude developer.

The new entity, called Theseus Infrastructure, will serve as a vehicle to develop artificial intelligence computing sites “with an initial focus” in the US, the companies said on Monday (Aug 10).

Macquarie and GIC pledged to fund a bulk of the equity for each project, while Anthropic committed to covering any consumer electricity price hikes from the facilities.

The companies did not share any details on planned spending or the size of the projects.

Banks and institutional investors are rushing to back the infrastructure powering AI services, which companies like Anthropic promise will deliver huge economic gains.

The largest tech companies are spending historic sums on data centres and chips with a similar logic.

Anthropic has made relatively few splashy partnerships for data centre project compared to rival OpenAI, which launched its Stargate infrastructure joint venture.

In 2025, Anthropic, which is prepping for a closely-watched public listing, said it would spend US$50 billion on custom data centres in several US locations, including Texas and New York.

The company recently obtained a US$35 billion loan to lease computer chips at five data centres, thanks to a backstop from Google. BLOOMBERG