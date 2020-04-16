You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Thursday's open tracking Wall St losses; STI down 0.7%

Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 9:40 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Thursday following overnight losses on Wall Street and Europe as firms reported lacklustre earnings, along with weak US economic data. 

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.7 per cent or 17.7 points to 2,587.86 as at 9.03am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 117 to 36, after 39 million securities worth S$55.6 million changed hands.

The most active counter by volume was Thomson Medical, which rose 1.7 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to 5.9 cents with 4.3 million shares changing hands.

Other heavily traded securities included ESR-Reit, which fell 4.5 per cent or 1.5 Singapore cents to 32 cents with four million shares traded, and TEE International, which was flat at 2.2 Singapore cents with 1.7 million shares changing hands.

SEE ALSO

STI fails to sustain early gains despite Wall Street rally

Banking stocks were in the red in early morning trade. DBS fell 1.6 per cent or S$0.32 to S$19.18, UOB was down 1.8 per cent or S$0.36 to S$19.92 on a cum-dividend basis, while OCBC slid 1.4 per cent or S$0.12 to S$8.78 on a cum-dividend basis. 

Other active index counters included Singtel, which was flat at S$2.80, and the Singapore Exchange, which edged up 0.4 per cent or S$0.04 to S$9.75.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened weaker on Thursday following declines on Wall Street after a build-up of weak economic data and earnings reports pointed to a severe slowdown in the US. The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.5 per cent to 19,263.96 in early trade, while the Topix index lost 1.4 per cent to 1,414.24.

In the US, stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 1.9 per cent to 23,504.35. The S&P 500 shed 2.2 per cent to 2,783.36, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.4 per cent to 8,393.18.

European shares closed in the red on Wednesday, ending a five-day rally after the first batch of earnings reports underlined business damage from the novel coronavirus pandemic. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 3.3 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 16, 2020 09:28 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.73...

Apr 16, 2020 09:25 AM
Companies & Markets

Swiber in talks for possible US$200m cash investment, bond issuance

DEBT-LADEN offshore and marine group Swiber Holdings, currently in judicial management, has started discussions with...

Apr 16, 2020 09:04 AM
Garage

Fintech startups team up to offer medical personnel credit card cashback, Covid-19 insurance

FINTECH startups Revolut, PolicyPal and StashAway have teamed up to offer Singapore medical personnel credit card...

Apr 16, 2020 09:00 AM
Transport

Royal Caribbean sheds 26% of US workforce as coronavirus hits travel

[BENGALURU] Royal Caribbean Cruises said on Wednesday it would lay off or furlough about 26 per cent of its...

Apr 16, 2020 08:58 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Singapore Airlines, StarHub, CDL, Mapletree Industrial Trust

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

UPDATED 12 min ago
Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.