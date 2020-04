Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday tracking falls on Wall Street following a trove of weak economic data and earnings reports that pointed to a severe US economic slowdown.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.46 per cent or 286.13 points at 19,263.96 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.38 per cent or 19.83 points to 1,414.24.

AFP