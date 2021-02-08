Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.3%

Singapore stocks opened higher on Monday, following a positive lead from Wall Street last week.

The Straits Times Index (STI) added 7.38 points or 0.3 per cent to 2,914.49 as at 9.07am. Gainers outnumbered losers 118 to 50, after 139.5 million securities worth S$68.4 million changed hands.

Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, noted that there is little macro data to drive action on Monday, and that traders will likely turn to company reporting ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday later this week.

"The combination of stronger futures markets at the New York close and a weaker US dollar this morning should see a cautiously positive start to Asia-Pacific trading," he said, adding that volumes may lift as investors reposition themselves ahead of the upcoming holidays.

Among the index securities, Singtel edged up S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent to S$2.34, with 3.4 million shares traded.

Thai Beverage gained S$0.01 or 1.2 per cent to S$0.83, with 2.4 million shares changing hands. Shares of the beverage company rallied more than 3 per cent on Friday, after the group confirmed plans to list its brewery unit in Singapore.

The trio of local lenders were up in early trade. DBS advanced S$0.19 or 0.8 per cent to S$25.47, UOB added S$0.04 or 0.2 per cent to S$23.58, while OCBC rose S$0.04 or 0.4 per cent to S$10.34.

Shares of mainboard-listed mm2 Asia plunged 3.3 Singapore cents or 27.5 per cent to 8.7 cents. This comes after the entertainment group on Sunday announced that a Singapore private equity investor is interested in investing in its core businesses.

Thomson Medical rose 0.2 Singapore cent or 4.2 per cent to five cents. According to a bourse filing on Friday, a subsidiary of Thomson Medical is set to partner Singapore healthtech startup Plano in a bid to address and manage the increasing incidence of myopia.

Over on Wall Street, equities capped a strong week with fresh records on Friday, fuelled by optimism over more fiscal stimulus spending and progress on coronavirus vaccines.

The broad-based S&P 500 finished 0.4 per cent higher at 3,886.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.6 per cent to 13,856.30 - both were at all-time highs. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 per cent to 31,148.24.

European stocks were little changed at the end of an upbeat week on Friday, with disappointing US data highlighting the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, while in Germany, industrial orders declined. Despite a lacklustre session last Friday, the Stoxx 600 posted its best weekly performance since November with a rise of 3.5 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, with investors keeping their focus on earnings reports. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.3 per cent or 78.89 points at 28,858.08 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.5 per cent or 9.32 points to 1,900.27.