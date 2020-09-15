You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks rise at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.2%

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 9:36 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

SINGAPORE shares rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gaining about 0.2 per cent or 5.41 points to 2,487.96 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 95 to 29, after 95 million securities worth S$47.3 million changed hands.

The most active stock by volume was Sembcorp Marine, which moved up by 1.9 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to 16.5 cents after 28.3 million shares changed hands as at 9.05am. The counter saw heavy trading on Monday as the offshore and marine engineering group completed its S$2.1 billion recapitalisation exercise.

Also heavily traded was Singapore Telecommunications, which lost 0.5 per cent or S$0.01 to S$2.22, with 2.4 million shares traded, while Genting Singapore gained 1.5 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.68, with 1.2 million shares traded.

Singapore banks all recorded gains on Tuesday morning. DBS rose 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$20.47, while OCBC edged up 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$8.57. UOB gained 0.4 per cent or S$0.08 to S$19.45.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Accordia Golf, SingPost, CapitaLand, LMIRT

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Other active index counters at Tuesday's open included Keppel Corporation, which fell 0.5 per cent or S$0.02 to S$4.14. Wilmar International fell 0.7 per cent or S$0.03 to S$4.12, while the Singapore Exchange gained 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$8.53

In the US, Wall Street enjoyed solid gains on Monday, buoyed by coronavirus vaccine hopes and big-ticket deals. Trials on one of the most advanced vaccines resumed at the weekend after pausing when a volunteer fell ill.

Europe's Stoxx 600 inched higher on Monday as surging travel and technology stocks helped counter losses in the energy sector, with investors focused on Brexit-related developments and central bank actions later this week.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits after three days of rallies with investors digesting the new government to be formed later this week.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 09:37 AM
Companies & Markets

LMIRT's Jakarta malls remain open with 50% visitor cap during second lockdown

AS Jakarta enters a partial lockdown for the second time, Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust's (LMIRT) seven malls...

Sep 15, 2020 09:33 AM
Banking & Finance

Citigroup to resume job cuts after pausing for pandemic

[NEW YORK] Citigroup will resume job cuts starting this week, joining rivals such as Wells Fargo & Co in ending...

Sep 15, 2020 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.77 ...

Sep 15, 2020 09:20 AM
Companies & Markets

SingPost to introduce new price structure for package, parcel deliveries from Oct 15

SINGAPORE Post (SingPost) on Tuesday said the pricing for its local letterbox packages and doorstep parcel...

Sep 15, 2020 09:01 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore businesses most digitally-ready in Asia-Pacific: poll

SINGAPORE businesses have come in tops in a DBS survey of the digital readiness of corporates in the Asia-Pacific (...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

Retrenchments commence at SIA; airline and pilots union still in talks

How Temasek unlocked value at Sembcorp

Alibaba's entry might affect Grab-Gojek merger talks

Singapore's total employment falls by record 103,500 in Q2; retrenchments double

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.