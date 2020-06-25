You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Koh Brothers, Darco Water, Metro, Suntec Reit

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 9:23 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

nz_capitaland_250646.jpg
The property giant on Thursday said it is rolling out digital solutions at its Singapore business parks and offices to help tenants cope with the "new normal" as their staff return to work during Phase Two of the nation's reopening. Shares of CapitaLand ended Wednesday at S$2.90, down S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

CapitaLand: The property giant on Thursday said it is rolling out digital solutions at its Singapore business parks and offices to help tenants cope with the "new normal" as their staff return to work during Phase Two of the nation's reopening. Shares of CapitaLand ended Wednesday at S$2.90, down S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent.

Koh Brothers Group, Koh Brothers Eco Engineering (KBEE): Koh Brothers Group on Wednesday evening announced it has sold 22 per cent of its freehold luxury residence Van Holland. It also expects a negative impact on the group's full-year financials amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Separately, KBEE disclosed that the Singapore bourse has no objection to the proposed spin-off and listing of its unit Oiltek, although KBEE is reviewing the situation. Koh Brothers Group’s shares last traded at 16.6 Singapore cents on Tuesday, while KBEE rose 0.1 cent or 2.5 per cent to finish Wednesday at 4.1 cents.

Darco Water Technologies: The mainboard-listed company addressed issues raised by minority shareholders amid concerns that the company has lost its direction following a surprise change in leadership. The counter climbed S$0.01 or 11.8 per cent to S$0.19 at Wednesday’s close, before the regulatory filing.

Metro Holdings: The property investment and retail group on Thursday reported that its net profit plunged 81.9 per cent to S$11.3 million for the half year ended March 31, 2020, from S$62.4 million a year ago. Shares of mainboard-listed Metro dropped one Singapore cent or 1.3 per cent to finish Wednesday at 75.5 cents.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares fall at open, tracking Wall Street retreat; STI down 1%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit): The trust’s commercial asset Suntec City has launched what it says is Singapore's first livestreaming shopping festival, taking a leaf from the rising popularity of the livestream shopping trend in China. Units of Suntec Reit advanced S$0.02 or 1.4 per cent to close at S$1.47 on Wednesday.

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel): The telco on Thursday said its wholly-owned Australian unit Singtel Optus has priced two deals: A$350 million (S$334.7 million) worth of five-year notes as well as A$500 million in 10-year notes. Singtel shares finished Wednesday at S$2.53, up S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent.

ST Group Food Industries: The Catalist-listed firm will open 10 new food and beverage outlets by September, in a push to expand its operations across its key geographical markets of Australia, New Zealand and the UK. ST Group Food’s shares closed flat at 16.5 cents on Wednesday, before the announcement.

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT): Market watchers are largely positive on MIT’s latest proposed acquisition, which is set to increase its exposure to US data centres. MIT units gained S$0.13 or 4.6 per cent to S$2.97 at Wednesday’s close.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 11:13 AM
Banking & Finance

Association of Banks in Singapore's annual dinner set to be postponed

THE Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) will postpone its 47th annual dinner this year to a later date in light...

Jun 25, 2020 11:10 AM
Government & Economy

China taps World Bank official for US-facing finance post: sources

[SINGAPORE] China is adding a new face to its trade negotiation team by appointing its chief representative at the...

Jun 25, 2020 11:10 AM
Companies & Markets

DBS, ComfortDelGro Taxi in strategic payments partnership

DBS Bank and transport operator ComfortDelGro Taxi have partnered to enhance payment services for Singapore...

Jun 25, 2020 11:05 AM
Companies & Markets

Koh Bros says Van Holland units 22% sold; KBEE unit spin-off gets SGX nod

CONSTRUCTION, property and engineering firm Koh Brothers Group (KBG) said it has sold 22 per cent - or about 15 of...

Jun 25, 2020 10:56 AM
Consumer

GNC files bankruptcy to manage debt with plan to sell itself

[DELAWARE] GNC Holdings filed for bankruptcy protection with the aim of selling itself and closing stores after its...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.