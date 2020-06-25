Darco fields questions from minorities on disclosure and conflicts of interest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
DARCO Water Technologies, in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, addressed issues raised by minority shareholders amid concerns that the company has lost its direction following a surprise change in leadership.
This comes after The Business Times (BT) reported on Tuesday...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes