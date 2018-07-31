You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Hospitality Trust, Japfa, Ascendas Reit, Sheng Siong

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 9:07 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Far East Hospitality Trust: The trust on Tuesday reported a 4.1 per cent increase in its distribution per stapled security (DPS) for the second quarter, thanks to better performance mainly due to its hotel portfolio. DPS for the three months ended June 30, 2018 stood at 1.01 Singapore cents, compared to 0.97 Singapore cent. Net property income (NPI) rose 11.2 per cent to S$25.7 million, reflecting greater contribution from Oasia Hotel Downtown that has offset softer demand for serviced residences.

Japfa: Indonesia agri-food firm Japfa Ltd saw net profit of US$29.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, a turnaround from its net loss of US$3.4 million in the year-ago period, it reported on Monday evening after the market closed. Revenue rose 14 per cent to US$901 million from US$790.2 million, driven mainly by higher sales volume and improved margins in its Indonesia animal protein business and a recovery in its Vietnam market. Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter were 1.63 US cents, compared to a loss per share of 0.19 US cent for Q2 2017.

Ascendas Reit: The Reit (real estate investment trust) on Monday reported a 1.2 per cent drop in distribution per unit (DPU) to 4.002 Singapore cents for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018, from 4.049 cents last year. However, this was due to the absence of a one-off distribution totalling S$5.9 million, mainly for upfront fees for some credit facilities. Excluding this, DPU would have grown 4 per cent, the trust said. Total amount available for distribution fell 1 per cent to S$117.3 million. NPI (net property income) was 3.8 per cent higher at S$159.2 million, while gross revenue rose 1.5 per cent to S$216.6 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sheng Siong: The supermarket chain's net profit grew 6.4 per cent to S$17.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, up from S$16.1 million in the year-ago period, the group announced on Monday evening. This was on the back of a 5.7 per cent rise in revenue to S$213 million, mainly contributed by the opening of new stores and comparable sales from existing stores. Earnings per share for the second quarter rose 6.5 per cent to 1.14 Singapore cents, from 1.07 Singapore cents for Q2 2017. Sheng Siong has declared an interim cash dividend of 1.65 Singapore cents per share.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

JK_generics6.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
5 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

JK_generics6.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

BT_20180731_STWORK31_3516367.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

New national centre to help local firms develop in-house trainers

BT_20180731_HHBP31_3516346.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Big Oil can stay relevant in low-carbon future: BP

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening