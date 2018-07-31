You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Far East Hospitality Trust reports 4.1% rise in DPS for Q2

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 8:16 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

FAR East Hospitality Trust on Tuesday reported a 4.1 per cent increase in its distribution per stapled security (DPS) for the second quarter, thanks to better performance mainly due to its hotel portfolio.

DPS for the three months ended June 30, 2018 stood at 1.01 Singapore cents, compared to 0.97 Singapore cent. 

Net property income rose 11.2 per cent to S$25.7 million, reflecting greater contribution from Oasia Hotel Downtown that has offset softer demand for serviced residences. Oasia Hotel Downtown was the trust's most recent acquisition, and contributed to earnings for the first time this quarter.

The trust added that while there are signs of stabilisation in the hotel sector, the environment remains competitive as companies continue to be cautious with their corporate travel expenditure. It added that its serviced residences, which mainly serve corporations, are expected to experience a continued lag in demand, as corporate and relocation activities remain subdued.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"To ensure the portfolio’s competitiveness, the Reit (real estate investment trust) manager will continue to focus on driving the performance of each property, and improving the value of its offerings."

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

JK_generics6.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
2 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
5 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

JK_generics6.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

BT_20180731_HHBP31_3516346.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Big Oil can stay relevant in low-carbon future: BP

BT_20180731_STWORK31_3516367.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

New national centre to help local firms develop in-house trainers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening