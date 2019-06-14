You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, FLT, AusGroup, A-Smart Holdings

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 9:06 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Frasers Property: Frasers Property said on Friday that its Australia division, along with joint venture partner ESR Australia, have acquired a 4.67 hectare site at 254 Wellington Road, Mulgrave, in Australia. The 50-50 joint venture agreement sees property group Frasers Property securing the 245 Wellington Road site, while logistics real estate platform ESR undertakes the development, forecast to be completed by late 2025. The Mulgrave site has an expected completed end value of A$400 million (S$377.8 million) when fully developed including four office buildings. Shares in Frasers Property last traded at S$1.84, up 1.1 per cent or two Singapore cents on Thursday. 

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT): The manager of FLT announced on Thursday that it is divesting 50 per cent of its ownership in the property at 99 Sandstone Place, Queensland, Australia for A$134.2 million (S$126.8 million) to an entity managed by DWS2, a global real estate investment manager. The property, which is a cold storage distribution facility, is leased to Coles Group. The amount represents an 8.8 per cent premium over the book value of A$123.3 million (based on a 50 per cent interest in the property) as at March 31 this year, and a 15.3 per cent premium over the original purchase price of A$116.4 million during FLT's initial public offering in 2016. The estimated net proceeds from the divestment is about A$128.8 million, after taking into account divestment fees. Units in FLT closed at S$1.18 on Thursday, down 0.8 per cent, or one Singapore cent. 

AusGroup: AusGroup's subsidiary AGC Industries has been awarded various contracts for construction and maintenance work worth over A$25 million (S$23.6 million) in total. Additional work has been secured as part of its Master Services Contract with Chevron Australia, where AGC will provide multi-disciplinary services including onsite structural, mechanical & piping, electrical & instrumentation and painting & insulation on the Chevron-operated Gorgon Project. The counter closed at 2.6 Singapore cents on Thursday, down 3.7 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A-Smart Holdings: Printing firm A-Smart Holdings sank into the red with a net loss of S$128,000 for its third quarter ended April 30, compared to a profit of S$39,000 a year ago. Revenue fell 8.9 per cent to S$1.66 million, partly due to lower government grants and because the seasonal demand for Chinese New Year correspondeded to the second quarter of this financial year but during the last financial year, it corresponded to the third quarter. Loss per share for the quarter stood at 0.10 Singapore cent, compared to earnings per share of 0.03 cent previously. Shares in A-Smart Holdings last traded at 35 Singapore cents on Thursday, up one cent or 2.9 per cent. 

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 Trump gets harpooned for 'Prince of Whales' spelling error
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JLSYMP14_3808562.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Message platform Symphony offers autotunes for OTC trades

BP_labour_140619_5.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments up in first quarter, led by manufacturing: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening