You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

A-Smart Holdings sinks into the red with Q3 net loss of S$128,000

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 10:29 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

PRINTING firm A-Smart Holdings sank into the red with a net loss of S$128,000 for its third quarter ended Apr 30, compared to a profit of S$39,000 a year ago.

Revenue fell 8.9 per cent to S$1.66 million, partly due to lower government grants and because the seasonal demand for Chinese New Year corresponded to the second quarter of this financial year but during the last financial year, it corresponded to the third quarter.

Loss per share for the quarter stood at 0.10 Singapore cent, compared to earnings per share of 0.03 cent previously.

The group said that the printing industry landscape "remains challenging" due to the advent of digital media, but it is hopeful that its continued expansion of client base and product range through the adoption of technological advances will stabilise its revenue base.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It added that the maiden property development project in Timor-Leste is taking shape, and that its associated company which opened its first Sheng Siong supermarket store late last year in Kunming, China, turned profitable this quarter.

The associated company is maintaining the strategy of gradually expanding the chain of supermarket stores, while promoting the "Sheng Siong" brand locally.

It will continue to leverage viable opportunities to diversify its revenue base in a sustainable manner and provide additional income streams to enhance its business performance, said the group.

Companies & Markets

FLT divests 50% interest in Queensland property for A$134.2m

Chaswood Resources requests for time extension to submit proposal to resume trading

AusGroup's subsidiary secures A$25m worth of contracts

Coal mine of Geo Energy's subsidiary affected by flood

Swee Hong granted moratorium of 6 months

Acra rejects RT LLP's resignation as auditor of China Great Land

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Retrenchment_130619_50.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments in Singapore grow in Q1, led by manufacturing: MOM

Jun 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening