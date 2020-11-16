Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Genting Singapore: The integrated resort operator "continues to experience weak demand" at Resorts World Sentosa, even after the property reopened in July amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it said in a business update on Saturday. Genting Singapore posted a 65.7 per cent slide in net profit for the quarter to Sept 30. Shares of the mainboard-listed firm closed flat at 74.5 Singapore cents on Friday.

OUE: The property developer's third-quarter revenue tumbled 52.5 per cent to S$134.2 million due to lower contribution from its investment properties. This came as it extended rental rebates to tenants on a targeted basis. Shares of OUE fell S$0.02 or 1.8 per cent to close at S$1.12 on Friday, before the announcement.

Medtecs International: The company is planning to transfer its listing from the Catalist to the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange, it said Monday morning. Medtecs separately announced it will be included in the MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index after market close on Nov 30. Medtecs shares were up 11 Singapore cents or 14.2 per cent on Friday, to finish at 88.5 cents.

OCBC: The bank on Sunday announced the appointment of Wilson He as managing director of its wholly-owned stockbroking subsidiary, OCBC Securities. OCBC shares lost S$0.05 or 0.5 per cent to S$9.58 at Friday's close.

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT), Lum Chang Holdings: Construction firm Lum Chang on Monday said it has secured a S$127.1 million contract for an industrial project at Kallang Way from MIT. Units of MIT rose S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent to close at S$3.01 on Friday while shares of Lum Chang ended at S$0.34, down S$0.02 or 5.6 per cent.

Great Eastern, Prudential: The outlook for insurers' critical illness (CI) business is still positive, and insurance firms do not expect the new CI definitions to have an impact on the claims process and underwriting results, The Business Times reported. Shares of Great Eastern closed S$0.21 or 1.1 per cent higher at S$18.90 on Friday, while Prudential shares last traded on Nov 6 at US$15.

Silverlake Axis: The software company's net profit dropped 30 per cent RM32.9 million (S$10.7 million) for its first quarter ended Sept 30 after big-ticket projects and deals were deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak. The stock advanced 0.5 Singapore cent or 2 per cent to finish Friday at 25.5 cents, before the announcement.

Cortina Holdings: The luxury watch retailer on Friday evening reported lower sales and earnings for its half year ended Sept 30, as its business took a hit from Covid-19. Its shares closed unchanged at S$2.04.

Centurion Corp: The dormitory developer-operator's revenue for the third quarter declined by 11 per cent to S$29.4 million, due mainly to lower occupancy because of the pandemic, particularly at its Australia and UK student accommodation properties. Centurion shares closed unchanged at S$0.32 on Friday, before the announcement.

mm2 Asia: The Catalist-listed entertainment group posted a net loss of S$22.4 million for the half-year to Sept 30, against a net profit of S$9.18 million in the year-ago period, on losses in the cinema and events businesses, according to unaudited results out on Saturday. Its shares closed flat at S$0.17 on Friday.

Keppel Corp: An agreement between Keppel Corp associate Floatel International and its bondholders has been extended by another two weeks, as talks with creditors continue, the conglomerate said on Saturday. Keppel closed down S$0.03 or 0.6 per cent at S$4.87 on Friday.