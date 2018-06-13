You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: LifeBrandz, Sembcorp Marine, Pacific Radiance

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 8:37 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Lifebrandz: The lifestyle group saw losses widen for the third quarter of the financial year to S$690,000 for the three months ended April 30, compared to a loss of S$260,000 the year before mainly due to higher expenses. Revenue quadrupled to S$898,000 from S$185,000 previously, on new transactions in tourism business e-Holidays, which accounted for 73 per cent of group revenue. Food and beverage sales at Irish pub Mulligans Pattaya also rose 23 per cent due to higher tourist spending and better business conditions during the Thai Songkran festival in that period. But total expenses also rose to S$1.6 million from S$446,000.  Inventories and services expenses rose to S$672,000 from S$71,000, mainly due to high sales activities from travel services and F&B (food and beverages). Advertising, media and entertainment expenses rose to S$48,000 from S$3,000, while employee benefits rose to S$569,000 from S$215,000.

Sembcorp Marine: It secured its first polar expedition cruise ship design contract. Signed between SembMarine’s subsidiary LMG Marin and Croatia’s Brodosplit Shipyard, it is for the design of a ship to be built for Quark Expeditions. LMG Marin will deliver a basic design package for the 128 metre ship, which can carry up to 200 passengers and 116 crew members. The ship is scheduled for completion by the third quarter of 2020. It will join Quark’s pool of purpose-built vessels for expeditions to the Arctic and Antarctic.

Pacific Radiance: The offshore support vessel owner-operator has been granted a six-month debt moratorium by the Singapore High Court on June 11 to give it time to restructure its debts. It is also required to submit a report on the valuation of its significant assets together with the affidavit in support of its intended application for a scheme of arrangement. Pacific Radiance had said that the restructuring will involve a debt-to-equity swap proposal for holders of its S$100 million, 4.3 per cent Series 001 notes due 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-SINGAPORE-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT-115354.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

06788677.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Small players take on consumer goods giants

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
3 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-SINGAPORE-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT-115354.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

bp_asia_110618_95.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Risk appetites may grow as US, North Korea talk peace

ST_20180613_TRUMP3_4055126.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

US, North Korea talks just first step on long road to peace

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening