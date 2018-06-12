You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

LifeBrandz third quarter loss widens to S$690,000

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 9:14 PM

LIFESTYLE group LifeBrandz saw losses widen in the third quarter of the financial year to S$690,000 for the three months ended Apr 30, compared to a loss of S$260,000 the year before.

Though revenue more than quadrupled to S$898,000 from S$185,000 previously, total expenses also rose to S$1.6 million from S$446,000 million.

The increase in revenue was due mainly to new transactions in tourism business e-Holidays, which accounted for 73 per cent of group revenue. Food and beverage sales at Irish pub Mulligans Pattaya also rose 23 per cent due to a rise in tourist spending and better business conditions during the Thai Songkran festival in that period, said LifeBrandz.

Inventories and services expenses rose to S$672,000 from S$71,000, mainly due to high sales activities from travel services and F&B. Advertising, media and entertainment expenses rose to S$48,000 from S$3,000, while employee benefits rose to S$569,000 from S$215,000.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

LifeBrandz shares closed unchanged at 1.2 Singapore cents on Tuesday.

Companies & Markets

Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed

Transcorp loss widens to S$2.68 million for half-year

Court grants Pacific Radiance six-month debt moratorium

Court grants Pacific Radiance six-month debt moratorium

SembMarine bags first polar expedition cruise ship design contract

Frasers Property opens second development in Tianjin; looks to double footprint in China

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Donald Trump_120618_73.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit

BP_Donald Trump Kim Jong Un_120618_71.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGretail_120618_72.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales a mixed bag; inches up 0.4% in April

BP_Condo_120618_59.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.2% to hit new high in May: SRX flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening