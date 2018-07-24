You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Hutchinson Port Holdings Trust, Citic Envirotech, Vard, Ascott Reit, Yoma Strategic

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 8:57 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Mapletree Logistics Trust: Mapletree Logistics Trust's distribution per unit for the first quarter ended June 30 increased 3.7 per cent to 1.957 Singapore cents due to an enlarged unit base. Revenue for the quarter grew 10.1 per cent year-on-year to S$105.44 million, with net property income seeing an 11.1 per cent rise to S$89.8 million.

Hutchinson Port Holdings Trust: Hutchinson Port Holdings Trust saw its second quarter profit fall 36.8 per cent on lower container throughput at its Hong Kong and Shenzhen ports. Profit attributable to unitholders came in at HK$170 million (S$29.49 million), down from HK$269.1 million in the same period a year ago, with revenue declining 3.6 per cent to HK$2.79 billion.

Citic Envirotech: Citic Envirotech (CEL) has landed a 134 million yuan (S$26.95 million) public-private partnership project in Maoming City, Guangdong province to design, construct and operate a wastewater treatment plant, with construction starting immediately and scheduled to be completed in a year. CEL will own 70 per cent of the project company, while the local government will own the remainder. The project comes with a service concession of 30 years with guaranteed and fixed revenues. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Vard Holdings: Shipbuilder Vard Holdings' specialised subsidiary, SEAONICS, has secured equipment contracts for the fishing industry totalling 23 million euros (S$36.8 million). The contracts are made up of complete trawl and crane packages for a series of trawlers for undisclosed customers, with deliveries scheduled from Q2 2019 to Q4 2022.

Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit): Distribution per unit for Ascott Reit was flat at 1.84 Singapore cents for the second quarter ended June 30, after adjustment for an one-off item, in results released on Tuesday morning. Unitholders' distribution fell 15 per cent to S$39.8 million. Gross revenue for Q2 rose 6 per cent to S$130.5 million, while gross profit rose 7 per cent to S$63.1 million.

Yoma Strategic: Myanmar-focused Yoma Strategic Holdings fell into a loss of S$15.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as the stronger US dollar resulted in a S$11.3 million currency translation loss from its US dollar-denominated borrowings. The loss, from a net profit of S$3.9 million for the same period a year before, came despite a 13.9 per cent growth in revenue to S$29.4 million.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
2 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
3 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
4 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
5 Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

BP_SG_240718_3.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Technology

Tech-friendly Singapore 'a good city for urban trials'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening