You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree NAC Trust, SPH, CapitaLand, Medtecs, Raffles Education

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 9:00 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Festival Walk mall in Hong Kong - credit Mapletree NAC Trust.jpg
MNACT's Festival Walk mall in Hong Kong had closed for months after suffering extensive damage from civil unrest last year.
PHOTO: MAPLETREE NORTH ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT): It has received interim payments totalling HK$263 million (S$46 million) in insurance claims for property damage and revenue loss due to business interruption to its Festival Walk mall in Hong Kong. The mall had suffered extensive damage from civil unrest in the city last year, causing the MNACT's largest asset to be closed for months. MNACT units fell S$0.01 or 1.1 per cent to close at S$0.92, before the announcement.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH): The media and property group's shares sank on Wednesday as the board slashed dividends after SPH fell into the red for the first time. The counter dipped below S$1 to 99.5 Singapore cents minutes after the opening bell, although it regained some momentum later and ended the day at S$1, shedding S$0.05 or 4.8 per cent from Tuesday's close.

CapitaLand: Its wholly-owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited, has secured 12 more properties in China in the last three months. Revenue from its operating properties in the country have also almost fully recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels, said Ascott in a press statement on Thursday. Shares of CapitaLand closed flat at S$2.81 on Wednesday.

Medtecs International: The medical products supplier's shares had an upbeat morning on Wednesday thanks to its stellar third-quarter earnings, but the stock's gains were rapidly lost in the late afternoon. Amid heavy volumes traded, the Catalist-listed counter finished the day at S$1.36, down S$0.12 or 8.1 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares fall despite economic contraction easing

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Raffles Education Corp (REC): Tycoon Oei Hong Leong, a substantial shareholder of mainboard-listed REC, has discontinued his latest legal action against the company in relation to its plan to raise its stake in a Chinese property firm. REC shares were unchanged at 13.8 Singapore cents at Wednesday's close, before the announcement.

Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering): In response to the coronavirus pandemic, ST Engineering deployed some 200 units of its improved screening systems at airports, hospitals, hotels and commercial buildings. It also deployed robots at makeshift isolation facilities. Andrew Chow, president of Singapore business at ST Engineering's electronics sector, said it's not about bringing the most high-tech products to the market, but providing solutions to problems in the quickest manner. ST Engineering shares finished Wednesday at S$3.63, down S$0.02 or 0.5 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 09:00 AM
Stocks

K-pop group BTS' label Big Hit debuts at double its IPO price

[SEOUL] Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of popular South Korean boy band BTS, debuted at double its...

Oct 15, 2020 08:34 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's Ascott signs 12 more properties in China; enters Austria

CAPITALAND'S wholly-owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited, has secured more than 2,100 new units across 12...

Oct 15, 2020 08:25 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Kaplan says disadvantaged Americans need help getting back to work

[BENGALURU] Women and minorities, who have been affected by pandemic-related job losses, will need help getting back...

Oct 15, 2020 08:22 AM
Transport

Virgin Australia CEO negotiating terms of exit with new owner Bain: sources

[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia Holdings chief executive Paul Scurrah is negotiating the terms of his exit with the...

Oct 15, 2020 08:18 AM
Government & Economy

Thailand bans gatherings of five or more people in bid to end protests

[BANGKOK] Thailand has banned gatherings of five or more people to stop "illegal demonstrations" in Bangkok, a...

UPDATED 39 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Two schoolchildren among five new confirmed coronavirus cases

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

Court grants 'last' adjournment for Hyflux's judicial management application

Mediacorp's former Caldecott Hill site up for sale; gross land value exceeds S$400m

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for