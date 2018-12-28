You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: OUE Lippo Healthcare, Creative, Second Chance, Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 8:42 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SL_sgx_281218_22.jpg
The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

OUE Lippo Healthcare: The firm said on Thursday night that the hearing for the Crest entities' civil appeal has been fixed for a date between Aug 5 and 23 next year before the Court of Appeal. As well, at a hearing on Dec 24, the Court dismissed the Crest entities’ application to strike out the company’s action against it. As such, the company’s claim in that suit against the Crest entities and the Crest receivers to set aside the sale of the charged shares will continue to proceed.

Creative Technology: Creative was queried by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on unusual share price movement on Thursday, after its shares tumbled in the afternoon. The stock was down 52 Singapore cents or about 13 per cent to S$3.42 by 3.40pm, with SGX's query coming in at 3.45pm. Responding at 7.08pm, Creative said that it was not aware of anything that might explain the unusual price movements, and confirmed its compliance with the listing rules.

Second Chance Properties: The mainboard-listed firm saw its first-quarter net profit plummet 90 per cent to S$218,000 for the three months ended Nov 30, 2018, compared to S$2.23 million for the year-ago period. Contributing the most to the loss was the securities segment, which reported a S$0.95 million loss for Q1 2019, compared to a S$0.97 million profit for Q1 2018. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Manulife US Reit: Manulife US Reit said on Thursday that it expects that the proposed new United States tax regulations will not have any material impact on its consolidated net tangible assets or distribution per unit (DPU), based on advice from its US tax advisers. It also expects additional tax expense to be no more than 1 per cent of distributable income before income tax.

Keppel-KBS US Reit: Keppel-KBS US Reit also said it expects that the proposed US regulations - as well as upcoming tax changes in Barbados where it has entities - will not have any material impact on its respective consolidated net tangible assets or DPU.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Creative down 16.75%, queried by SGX
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

BT_20181228_GCPTE28C_3653663.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth, mass affluent offer private banks best potential

BT_20181228_KILLER_3653746.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Consumer

The cost of natural disasters in 2018: US$155 billion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening