Creative queried on share price fall

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CREATIVE Technology was queried by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on unusual share price movement on Thursday, after its shares tumbled in the afternoon.
The stock began to fall around 1.45 pm and was down 52 Singapore cents or about 13 per cent to S$3.42 by 3.40 pm, with
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg