Stocks to watch: SGX, SPH, iFast, PropNex, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 8:56 AM
Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 8:56 AM

SGX has fully placed out 240 million euros (S$386 million) of its zero coupon convertible bonds due 2024, it said in a pre-market filing on Tuesday.
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Singapore Exchange (SGX): The Singapore bourse has fully placed out 240 million euros (S$386 million) of its zero coupon convertible bonds due 2024, it said in a pre-market filing on Tuesday. The offer was oversubscribed, and the bonds can be converted into ordinary shares at an initial conversion price of S$13.0944. SGX shares closed at S$9.92 on Monday, up S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH): SPH and Temasek have entered into an agreement to merge their meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) subsidiaries. Shares of SPH, which also publishes The Business Times, closed at S$1.20 on Monday, up S$0.02 or 1.7 per cent, before the announcement.

iFast Corporation: Shares of the wealth management platform on Monday hit a record-high since the firm's initial public offering in December 2014. This comes after the mainboard-listed company on Saturday announced its participation in the Hong Kong eMPF project. The counter reached an intraday high of S$6.40 as at 5pm on Monday, before easing slightly to close at S$6.37, up S$0.86 or 15.6 per cent.

PropNex: The real estate agency is looking to sell its stake in its property management arm for about S$1 million. PropNex shares rose 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.6 per cent to close at 79 cents on Monday, before this filing.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT): A subsidiary of CICT has issued HK$713 million (S$122.5 million) of 2.53 per cent fixed-rate notes due Feb 1, 2033 to institutional and/or sophisticated investors. CICT units closed at S$2.12 on Monday, down S$0.02 or 0.9 per cent, before this announcement.

Trading halt: mm2 Asia, which owns Cathay Cineplexes, requested a trading halt on Tuesday morning before market open. The counter fell 1.5 Singapore cents or 11.1 per cent to close at 12 cents on Monday.

Feb 2, 2021 08:57 AM
Companies & Markets

Government & Economy

Government & Economy

Government & Economy

Stocks

