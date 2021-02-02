 SGX fully places out zero coupon convertible bonds, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX fully places out zero coupon convertible bonds

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 8:57 AM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

file7ac99uqhyc51afd9nei1.jpg
SGX has fully placed out 240 million euros (S$386 million) of its zero coupon convertible bonds due March 1, 2024 with a "high-quality book of institutional investors", hours after the proposed issue was announced on Monday evening.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has fully placed out 240 million euros (S$386 million) of its zero coupon convertible bonds due March 1, 2024 with a "high-quality book of institutional investors", hours after the proposed issue was announced on Monday evening.

In a pre-market filing on Tuesday, the bourse said its offer was oversubscribed. The bonds were placed out through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, SGX Treasury I. 

Payment of the three-year, zero-coupon bonds is fully guaranteed by SGX.

The bonds can be converted into ordinary shares of SGX at an initial conversion price of S$13.0944, which is a 32 per cent premium over the closing price of S$9.92 on Feb 1, 2021. This represents a negative yield to maturity of 0.331 per cent per annum, said SGX in its announcement.

The bourse intends to allocate about 80 per cent of the bond proceeds to refinance existing debt, while the remaining 20 per cent will be for general corporate purposes.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We are pleased with the strong support from investors for our maiden convertible bond issue. The attractive terms underscore strong investor confidence in SGX's credit fundamentals, solid business model and growth prospects. This issuance further diversifies our funding sources as we continue to identify strategic opportunities to drive growth across multiple asset classes," commented SGX chief executive Loh Boon Chye.

Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley Asia have been appointed as the joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the issue.

OCBC Bank credit research analyst Ezien Hoo said convertible bonds issued by SGX-listed companies are relatively rare, with recent issuers being Singapore Airlines and Banyan Tree Holdings.

"Typically a compelling equity story would be needed for investors to be happy to take a lower coupon rate. With equity markets in favour, it is likely that other corporates may attempt to come to market with a convertible bond," Ms Hoo told The Business Times on Monday evening.

SGX shares closed at S$9.92 on Monday, up S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 08:56 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SGX, SPH, iFast, PropNex, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday.

Feb 2, 2021 08:38 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Sunak to keep pledge not to raise key tax rates: FT

[LONDON] British finance minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out raising the rate of income tax, value-added tax or...

Feb 2, 2021 08:33 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's Jan inflation speeds up, beating forecasts

[SEOUL] South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.6 per cent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on...

Feb 2, 2021 08:25 AM
Government & Economy

Economic growth has 'devastating cost to nature', review finds

[PARIS] Humanity's unbridled growth in recent decades has come at a "devastating cost to nature" according a wide-...

Feb 2, 2021 08:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with worries over the economic impact...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tribal Worldwide launches programme for design SMEs as part of SkillsFuture initiative

New digital solutions available under 'Start Digital' initiative

The Closet Lover: from hobby to four retail stores in Singapore

Bringing bags of CNY cheer to the elderly

Biden eyes climate market legacy with Brussels, Beijing

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for