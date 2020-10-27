You are here

Stocks to watch: SIA Engineering, Singtel, Sembcorp, Ascendas Reit, AIMS Apac Reit

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 8:59 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

SIA Engineering Co (SIAEC): It has agreed to buy out Cebu Air's interest in SIA Engineering Philippines Corporation, and also sell its stake in Aviation Partnership (Philippines) Corp to the Philippine budget airline. SIAEC shares rose S$0.01 or 0.6 per cent to finish Monday at S$1.73, before the announcements were made.

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel): The telco is involved in a legal dispute over the use of music in programmes broadcast on its pay-TV service. The Composers and Authors Society of Singapore had sought 1.5 per cent of Singtel unit SingNet's annual pay-TV "net revenue" from April 2013 to March 2019. Singtel's shares closed unchanged at S$2.12 on Monday.

Sembcorp Industries (SCI): SCI and SP Group on Tuesday said they are collaborating to develop an environmental sustainability platform for corporates and consumers, with a marketplace for trading renewable energy certificates and carbon credits as well as to provide carbon consulting services. SCI shares closed at S$1.48 on Monday, up S$0.03 or 2.1 per cent.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit): Although a challenging economic outlook could affect Ascendas Reit's future performance, its "well-diversified" portfolio and tenant base should help mitigate potential problems, said its manager on Monday after trading hours. The counter closed S$0.05 or 1.6 per cent lower at S$3.03.

AIMS Apac Reit: Its second-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) fell 20 per cent to S$0.02, mainly due to lower net property income, management fees paid fully in cash and an amount reserved for distribution to perpetual securities holders, its manager said on Tuesday. AIMS Apac Reit units closed flat at S$1.21 on Monday.

ARA Logos Logistics Trust (ALog): The trust's DPU rose to 1.461 Singapore cents for its third quarter ended Sept 30, 2020, from 1.313 Singapore cents a year ago, ALog's manager announced on Monday evening. The counter ended the day at S$0.61, down S$0.02 or 3.2 per cent.

Aspen (Group) Holdings: The Catalist-listed Malaysian property developer and soon-to-be glove maker plans to transfer its listing to the Singapore bourse's mainboard, to boost visibility in the market to help future fundraising efforts. Shares of Aspen fell S$0.01 or 4.4 per cent to close at S$0.22 on Monday, before the filing was made.

