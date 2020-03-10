You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, SIA Engineering, CAO, ComfortDelGro, Starhill, Aspial

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 9:06 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Singapore Airlines (SIA), SATS, SIA Engineering, China Aviation Oil (CAO), JEP Holdings and A-Sonic Aerospace: Singapore's aviation industry is bracing for the Covid-19 outbreak disruption to persist, with companies in the sector implementing pay cuts and slashing flight prices and change fees. SIA shares closed down S$0.37 or 4.6 per cent to S$7.60 on Monday, while SATS shares closed S$0.25 or 6.2 per cent lower at S$3.78. China Aviation Oil fell S$0.09 or 8.4 per cent to S$0.98, JEP Holdings lost $0.01 or 4.8 per cent to close at S$0.20 and A-Sonic was unchanged at S$0.335.

ComfortDelGro Corporation: The mainboard-listed taxi operator is expanding its UK presence through a £7 million (S$12.5 million) acquisition of the Liverpool City region’s third-largest taxi and private hire operator, it said on Tuesday. ComfortDelGro shares ended at S$1.81 on Monday, down S$0.12 or 6.2 per cent.

Starhill Global Reit (SGReit): Fitch Ratings has assigned SGReit a BBB long-term issuer default rating with a stable outlook, SGReit said on Tuesday. Its units closed down 6.1 per cent or S$0.04 to S$0.62 on Monday.

Aspial Corporation: The company, which sells jewellery and develops property, on Monday said it is offering S$50 million worth of three-year notes at par. The notes will have a fixed coupon rate of 6.5 per cent per annum. Shares of mainboard-listed Aspial closed down 0.4 Singapore cent or 2.5 per cent to 15.5 cents on Monday, before the announcement was made.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares up 0.8% on Tuesday morning after sell-off

Singapore Exchange (SGX): The bourse will be appointing a new deputy chief financial officer who will take over as chief financial officer (CFO) following the current CFO's retirement. SGX shares closed down S$0.27 or 3 per cent to S$8.64 on Monday, before the announcement was made.

DLF Holdings: The engineering firm has sold a second car – a Mercedes Benz S320L – less than a month after it sold a BMW to "enhance cash flows". DLF Holdings shares last traded at 18.5 Singapore cents on Sept 5, 2019.

Sino Grandness Food Industry Group: The company will be appointing a new CFO in April. Sino Grandness shares closed at 1.4 Singapore cents on Monday, down 0.2 cent or 12.5 per cent, before the announcement was made.

CH Offshore: The vessel chartering firm filed a notice on Monday of three years of consecutive losses. It said it will make an immediate announcement should it be notified by SGX that it will be placed on the watch list. CH Offshore last traded at 4.8 Singapore cents S$0.048 on March 6.

Silverlake Axis: The business software firm has sold its shares in Auckland-based Finzsoft for NZ$4.4 million (S$3.9 million), reducing its shareholding interest from 43.59 per cent to zero. Silverlake Axis shares closed down 3.5 Singapore cents or 10.8 per cent to 29 cents on Monday, before the announcement was made.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 11:35 AM
Garage

Co-working startup The Wing sees its worth shrink in WeWork deal

[NEW YORK] The Wing, a female-focused co-working startup, was valued at roughly US$365 million in the heady days of...

Mar 10, 2020 11:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Volatile coffee climbs to defy slump in equities, commodites

[CHICAGO] Coffee futures in New York rose. That's not a misprint.

Mar 10, 2020 11:15 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares up 0.8% on Tuesday morning after sell-off

SINGAPORE equities clawed back some losses from the first hour of trading on Tuesday, reversing a 0.8 per cent fall...

Mar 10, 2020 11:15 AM
Government & Economy

Biden hopes to continue momentum in key Michigan primary

[DETROIT] Surging US presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Michigan voters on Monday to help him bolster his lead...

Mar 10, 2020 11:14 AM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's Pavilion Energy signs mid-term deal with SLNG for storage, reloading

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Pavilion Energy and Singapore LNG Corp have signed a five-year deal for liquefied natural...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.