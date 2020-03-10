Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, SIA Engineering, CAO, ComfortDelGro, Starhill, Aspial

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Singapore Airlines (SIA), SATS, SIA Engineering, China Aviation Oil (CAO), JEP Holdings and A-Sonic Aerospace: Singapore's aviation industry is bracing for the Covid-19 outbreak disruption to persist, with companies in the sector implementing pay cuts and slashing flight prices and change fees. SIA shares closed down S$0.37 or 4.6 per cent to S$7.60 on Monday, while SATS shares closed S$0.25 or 6.2 per cent lower at S$3.78. China Aviation Oil fell S$0.09 or 8.4 per cent to S$0.98, JEP Holdings lost $0.01 or 4.8 per cent to close at S$0.20 and A-Sonic was unchanged at S$0.335.

ComfortDelGro Corporation: The mainboard-listed taxi operator is expanding its UK presence through a £7 million (S$12.5 million) acquisition of the Liverpool City region’s third-largest taxi and private hire operator, it said on Tuesday. ComfortDelGro shares ended at S$1.81 on Monday, down S$0.12 or 6.2 per cent.

Starhill Global Reit (SGReit): Fitch Ratings has assigned SGReit a BBB long-term issuer default rating with a stable outlook, SGReit said on Tuesday. Its units closed down 6.1 per cent or S$0.04 to S$0.62 on Monday.

Aspial Corporation: The company, which sells jewellery and develops property, on Monday said it is offering S$50 million worth of three-year notes at par. The notes will have a fixed coupon rate of 6.5 per cent per annum. Shares of mainboard-listed Aspial closed down 0.4 Singapore cent or 2.5 per cent to 15.5 cents on Monday, before the announcement was made.

Singapore Exchange (SGX): The bourse will be appointing a new deputy chief financial officer who will take over as chief financial officer (CFO) following the current CFO's retirement. SGX shares closed down S$0.27 or 3 per cent to S$8.64 on Monday, before the announcement was made.

DLF Holdings: The engineering firm has sold a second car – a Mercedes Benz S320L – less than a month after it sold a BMW to "enhance cash flows". DLF Holdings shares last traded at 18.5 Singapore cents on Sept 5, 2019.

Sino Grandness Food Industry Group: The company will be appointing a new CFO in April. Sino Grandness shares closed at 1.4 Singapore cents on Monday, down 0.2 cent or 12.5 per cent, before the announcement was made.

CH Offshore: The vessel chartering firm filed a notice on Monday of three years of consecutive losses. It said it will make an immediate announcement should it be notified by SGX that it will be placed on the watch list. CH Offshore last traded at 4.8 Singapore cents S$0.048 on March 6.

Silverlake Axis: The business software firm has sold its shares in Auckland-based Finzsoft for NZ$4.4 million (S$3.9 million), reducing its shareholding interest from 43.59 per cent to zero. Silverlake Axis shares closed down 3.5 Singapore cents or 10.8 per cent to 29 cents on Monday, before the announcement was made.