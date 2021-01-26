Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, ARA Logos, Keppel Reit, MLT, Parkway Life Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday.

Suntec Reit: The real estate investment trust (Reit) has posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.261 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter ended December 2020. This represents a 3.7 per cent decline from its Q4 DPU of 2.347 cents a year ago due to lower gross revenue, net property income and income contribution from joint ventures, according to its results filing before the market opened on Tuesday. Units of Suntec Reit ended the previous day up S$0.01 or 0.7 per cent at S$1.54.

ARA Logos Logistics Trust (ARA Logos): The trust on Tuesday announced a DPU of 2.927 Singapore cents for the six months ended Dec 31, 2020, up 8.9 per cent from 2.689 cents a year ago. Excluding capital and one-off distributions, its H2 DPU would have been 16.3 per cent higher year on year. Units of ARA Logos closed at S$0.68 on Monday, down S$0.01 or 1.5 per cent.

Keppel Reit: It has reported a DPU of 2.93 Singapore cents for the second half of the fiscal year ended December, up 4.6 per cent from its DPU of 2.80 cents for the year-ago period. This brought the Reit's full-year DPU for FY2020 to 5.73 Singapore cents, a 2.7 per cent increase from 5.58 Singapore cents for FY2019. Units of Keppel Reit closed flat at S$1.18 on Monday, prior to the results announcement.

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT): Following its equity fundraising completed in Q3, the trust's DPU rose 1 per cent to 2.065 Singapore cents for its third quarter ended Dec 31, 2020, on an enlarged unit base. This is up from 2.044 Singapore cents a year ago. MLT's units remained flat at S$2.02 at the end of trading on Monday, before the results were announced.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Parkway Life Reit: The Reit has posted a DPU of 3.57 Singapore cents for Q4 FY2020, up 6.7 per cent from 3.34 cents in the corresponding period last year. This pushed its DPU for the full year to 13.79 cents, some 4.5 per cent higher than 13.19 cents for FY2019. Units of Parkway Life Reit closed at S$4.01 on Monday, down 0.5 per cent or S$0.02 before the results were released.

CapitaLand: Shares in the property giant took a beating on Monday after it warned last Friday that it would report a loss for the year ended Dec 31, 2020. Analysts nonetheless seem to be maintaining their recommendations on the counter, which have largely been positive. CapitaLand fell as low as S$3.23 in intra-day trading, before easing up slightly to finish at S$3.27 on Monday, down S$0.13 or 3.82 per cent.

Gallant Venture: The developer, master planner and manager for industrial parks and resorts in Batam and Bintan is proposing to acquire 66.25 per cent of shares in Singapore-Bintan Resort Holdings for a total consideration of S$4.94 million. Vendors include Keppel Land, OCBC, UOB, DBS, UOL Equity Investments and Tropical Resorts. Gallant Venture's shares closed flat at 13.6 Singapore cents at the end of trading on Monday, before the announcement.

CNMC Goldmine Holdings: It will continue to halt all production activities and operations in Kelantan, Malaysia, until Feb 4 in light of the second round of movement control order restrictions. This means the company's ore material transfer, quarrying and mineral mining activities will remain shut till the end of the period, or until the company receives approval to operate from Malaysia's National Security Council. CNMC shares closed on Monday down 3.7 per cent or S$0.01 at S$0.26, before the announcement.

Hosen Group: Shares of the Catalist-listed packaged-food distributor gained 55.7 per cent or 3.9 Singapore cents on Monday, prompting a query from the Singapore Exchange about "unusual price movements" in its shares. This was the second query issued to Hosen in the past five months. It ended the day 3.9 Singapore cents or 55.7 per cent higher at 10.9 cents.

Anchor Resources: The Kuala Lumpur High Court has decided in favour of Anchor Resources' joint venture company, GGTMECOJV, in relation to a contractor's progress claim dispute against it, and that the adjudication decision was successfully set aside. There are now no pending suits nor liabilities against GGTM, said the group on Monday evening. The counter closed 0.4 Singapore cent or 36.4 per cent higher at 1.5 cents, before the announcement.