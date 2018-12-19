You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Trendlines Group, SPH Reit, Keppel Corp

Wed, Dec 19, 2018 - 8:59 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Trendlines Group: The group on Tuesday said it intends to open a Singapore-based innovation centre focused on developing agrifood technologies, and is planning to raise a US$40 million venture fund to invest in and support early-stage agrifood tech. It added that it will act as the new fund's general partner. That said, no definitive agreements have been entered into at this point in time. The counter closed at 9.9 Singapore cents apiece on Tuesday. 

SPH Reit: SPH Reit on Tuesday announced the proposed acquisition of Figtree Grove Shopping Centre in Australia for A$206 million (S$206 million) from an unrelated third party, Swordfish Australian Mid TC. SPH Reit's 85 per cent contribution to the property price is A$175.1 million, or A$188.2 million after including fees. On acquisition, the property is expected to generate a net property income yield of about 5.7 per cent, after taking into account the transaction costs. The deal is conditional on the necessary approvals being granted by the relevant authorities. Its units closed flat at S$1.01 on Tuesday.

Keppel Corporation: Keppel Land on Tuesday said that it has, through its wholly owned subsidiary PT Sukses Manis Indonesia, signed an agreement with Indonesian property developer, PT Metropolitan Land (Metland), to jointly develop a 12-hectare residential site in the Metland Menteng township in East Jakarta, Indonesia. Keppel Land will hold a 50 per cent stake in the joint operation which will yield about 500 landed homes with ancillary shophouses for sale. Keppel Land's share of the total development cost for the project is estimated to be about 600 billion rupiah (S$57 million). Shares of Keppel Corp closed nine Singapore cents or 1.5 per cent lower at S$6.01 on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

skp-sgx163 (1).jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

BT_20181219_PGKIMLY19_3647215.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly to focus on core biz of running coffeeshops

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
3 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

skp-sgx163 (1).jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore business optimism wanes for Q1 2019

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

BT_20181219_RJPRU_3647296.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
SME

Prudential's new digital ecosystem aims to help SMEs retain talent

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening