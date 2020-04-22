Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel DC Reit, Suntec Reit, Parkway Life Reit, Oxley

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

United Overseas Bank (UOB): UOB on Tuesday said it will offer pre-approved loans of up to S$200,000 to ease the short-term liquidity woes of small businesses hit by the novel coronavirus fallout. UOB shares closed at S$19.60 on Tuesday, down S$0.31 or 1.6 per cent, before this announcement.

Singapore Exchange (SGX): The bourse operator could see a more than 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter jump in its third-quarter net profit to S$131 million, according to Citi analyst Robert Kong. His estimates for FY2020 to FY2022 are 16 to 22 per cent above Bloomberg consensus estimates. SGX is set to report its financial results on Friday. As at 9.15am on Wednesday, SGX shares were trading at S$10.47, up S$0.41 or 4.1 per cent.

Keppel DC Real Estate Investment Trust (Keppel DC Reit): The manager of Keppel DC Reit on Tuesday said that it expects demand for its service to hold up in the Covid-19 pandemic as data centres support mission-critical operations. Units of the Reit closed S$0.01 lower or 0.4 per cent at S$2.44 on Tuesday.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit): Suntec Reit on Wednesday posted a 27.7 per cent drop in distribution per unit to 1.76 Singapore cents for the first quarter ended March 31, from 2.192 cents a year ago. This was attributable to lower distributable income from operations, retention of a 10 per cent distribution, absence of capital distribution, as well as an enlarged unit base, the Reit manager said. Units in Suntec Reit closed at S$1.34 on Tuesday, down S$0.07 or 5 per cent.

Parkway Life Reit (PLife Reit): PLife Reit's distribution per unit rose 1.4 per cent to 3.32 Singapore cents for its first quarter ended March 31, from 3.28 cents a year ago. The rise was mainly due to contribution from three Japan nursing rehabilitation facilities it had acquired in December 2019, rental growth of existing properties and financing cost savings. PLife Reit units closed down S$0.07 or 2.1 per cent to S$3.33 on Tuesday.

Oxley Holdings: Real estate developer Oxley on Tuesday night announced that its freehold residential project in Potong Pasir, The Addition, has received the temporary occupation permit. Shares of Oxley fell one Singapore cent or 4.4 per cent to close at 21.5 cents on Tuesday, before the announcement.

ISEC Healthcare: Medical eye care services provider ISEC Healthcare on Tuesday posted a 37 per cent drop in net profit to S$1.4 million for its first quarter ended March 31, from S$2.2 million a year ago. This was mainly due to a fall in business activities particularly in the specialist health services segment, after the Malaysia and Singapore governments implemented nationwide movement restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. Shares of Catalist-listed ISEC Healthcare closed flat at S$0.30 on Tuesday, before the results were released.