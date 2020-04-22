You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Oxley's The Addition condo in Potong Pasir obtains TOP

Wed, Apr 22, 2020 - 8:31 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

The Addition condo.jpg
The Addition is the first of the Oxley group's 10 ongoing residential development projects in Singapore to achieve TOP.
PHOTO: THE ADDITION'S WEBSITE

REAL estate developer Oxley Holdings on Tuesday night announced that its freehold residential project The Addition has obtained the temporary occupation permit (TOP).

Located at 21 Meyappa Chettiar Road, the eight-storey condominium has 26 apartments and is fully sold. It has a gross development value of S$36.8 million, Oxley said in a bourse filing.

The Addition is the first of the Oxley group's 10 ongoing residential development projects in Singapore to achieve TOP.

It is a three-minute walk to Potong Pasir MRT station and a five-minute drive to Bidadari Park.

Before redeveloping the site, Oxley had forked out S$21.53 million to purchase all eight units in the previous development known as Apartment 8. The site spans 898.1 square metres.

SEE ALSO

Oxley boss in legal tussle with Italian contractor over Venetian hotel

Oxley shares fell one Singapore cent or 4.4 per cent to close at 21.5 cents on Tuesday, before the announcement was made.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 22, 2020 09:02 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel DC Reit, Suntec Reit, Parkway Life Reit, Oxley

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Apr 22, 2020 08:55 AM
Government & Economy

More than 2,700 dead in US from coronavirus in last 24 hours

[WASHINGTON] The coronavirus death toll in the United States - the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic...

Apr 22, 2020 08:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Parkway Life Reit's DPU up 1.4% in Q1

PARKWAY Life Real Estate Investment Trust's (PLife Reit) distribution per unit rose 1.4 per cent to 3.32 Singapore...

Apr 22, 2020 08:40 AM
Government & Economy

Harvard says to keep stimulus grant after Trump vows it will be returned

[WASHINGTON] Harvard University said it plans to keep an US$8.6 million grant it received as part of a stimulus...

Apr 22, 2020 08:37 AM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong's central bank sells HK$2.79b after HK dollar rises to trading limit

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$2.79 billion (S$515.5 million) worth of Hong Kong dollars early...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.