Oxley's The Addition condo in Potong Pasir obtains TOP

REAL estate developer Oxley Holdings on Tuesday night announced that its freehold residential project The Addition has obtained the temporary occupation permit (TOP).

Located at 21 Meyappa Chettiar Road, the eight-storey condominium has 26 apartments and is fully sold. It has a gross development value of S$36.8 million, Oxley said in a bourse filing.

The Addition is the first of the Oxley group's 10 ongoing residential development projects in Singapore to achieve TOP.

It is a three-minute walk to Potong Pasir MRT station and a five-minute drive to Bidadari Park.

Before redeveloping the site, Oxley had forked out S$21.53 million to purchase all eight units in the previous development known as Apartment 8. The site spans 898.1 square metres.

Oxley shares fell one Singapore cent or 4.4 per cent to close at 21.5 cents on Tuesday, before the announcement was made.