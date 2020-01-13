You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, USP, AA Reit, Koh Bros, MNACT, SPH Reit, First Reit

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 9:08 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

United Overseas Bank (UOB): UOB has projected a S$10 billion market opportunity in Asean, with the 84-year-old Singapore bank going on the offensive to take a chunk of it through its standalone digital bank for millennials. The bank's digital outfit, known as TMRW, is putting in place plans to focus on acquiring high quality customers - measured by the value of their engagement with the bank - in the most cost efficient way. UOB shares closed at S$26.77 on Friday, down two Singapore cents, or 0.1 per cent. 

USP Group: Two shareholders have requisitioned an extraordinary general meeting to remove five out of six directors on USP Group's board, and to replace them with four candidates, which includes one of the shareholders, USP said in a bourse filing on Monday. The mainboard-listed firm was put on the bourse's financial watch-list in December 2019. USP shares closed at 11.5 Singapore cents on Friday, down 0.4 cent, or 3.4 per cent. 

AIMS Apac Reit (AA Reit): AA Reit on Monday said it has completed a redevelopment project at 3 Tuas Avenue 2, and received a Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) for the property on Jan 10. The estimated project developments costs of S$45.2 million, including land cost and other transaction costs, is also S$3 million lower than the initial estimate, AA Reit said. Units of AA Reit ended one Singapore cent, or 0.68 per cent lower at S$1.45 last Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Koh Brothers Group: Two family members of Koh Brothers' executives will each buy a unit in the company's upcoming freehold residential development Van Holland. The mainboard-listed developer said on Saturday afternoon that its wholly-owned subsidiary, KBD Holland, had granted siblings Benjamin Koh Yong Jun and Rachel Koh Han Ling the option to purchase the apartments, both on the third storey of Block 188. Mr Koh may buy a unit at S$1.5 million, while Ms Koh may buy one at S$2 million. Shares of Koh Brothers were flat at S$0.23 at Friday's close.

SEE ALSO

Markets to focus on trade with impending phase one deal

Mapletree North Commercial Trust (MNACT): The manager of MNACT on Friday said that efforts are being made to reopen the Festival Walk mall in Hong Kong on Jan 16, ahead of the Chinese New Year festive season. Units in the trust closed at S$1.17 on Friday before this announcement, up one Singapore cent, or 0.9 per cent. 

SPH Reit: SPH Reit, which has retail assets in Singapore and Australia under its belt, reported a 3 per cent improvement in distribution per unit to 1.38 Singapore cents for the first quarter from 1.34 cents a year earlier, led by steady performance across its commercial properties. Net property income improved 12.4 per cent to S$47 million from S$42 million previously. The distribution will be paid to unitholders on Feb 14. SPH Reit's units finished at S$1.08 on Friday before its results announcement, up one cent, or 0.9 per cent.

First Reit: The manager of First Reit on Friday updated that the road subsistence that took place in 2018 along Gubeng Highway, Surabaya, close to Siloam Hospitals Surabaya, has had "a serious impact" on the development works on the adjacent land that the real estate investment trust (Reit) had sold to Lippo Karawaci to build a new hospital. The counter closed flat at S$1 on Friday, before this announcement. 

Pan Hong Holdings Group:The property developer on Friday said that its subsidiary in China has signed a 150 million yuan (S$29.2 million) revolving loan facility agreement with borrower, Hangzhou Ganglian Real Estate, a unit of Sino Harbour Holdings. The counter closed at 11.2 Singapore cents on Friday, down 3.5 per cent, or 0.4 cent. 

BREAKING

Jan 13, 2020 09:08 AM
Government & Economy

UK job vacancies drop most in a decade: BDO

[LONDON] UK job postings fell by the most in a decade last year as Brexit uncertainty whipsawed business planning,...

Jan 13, 2020 09:01 AM
Garage

Caregiving service startup Homage raises double-digit millions in Series B round

ON-DEMAND caregiving service startup Homage on Monday said it has raised double-digit millions in Series B funding...

Jan 13, 2020 08:49 AM
Energy & Commodities

World's most precious metal leaves everything else in the dust

[LONDON] Palladium's great start to the year pales in comparison to its lesser known, but much more expensive sister...

Jan 13, 2020 08:44 AM
Government & Economy

Australia PM slumps in polls amid bushfire anger

[SYDNEY] Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval ratings have nosedived as he faces widespread anger...

Jan 13, 2020 08:43 AM
Companies & Markets

Koh Brothers to sell condo units in Van Holland to CEO's children

TWO family members of Koh Brothers Group’s executives will each buy a unit in the company’s upcoming freehold...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly