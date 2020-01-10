You are here

HK's Festival Walk mall may reopen on Jan 16: MNACT manager

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 11:25 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THE manager of Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust on Friday said that efforts are currently being made to reopen the Festival Walk mall in Hong Kong on Jan 16, ahead of the Chinese New Year festive season.

Some of the repair and replacement works are expected to continue within the mall after it reopens.

The mall was closed for business after it was badly damaged last November in acts of vandalism linked to the Hong Kong protests. Glass panels were smashed, escalators were damaged, and protesters also set fire to the Christmas tree in the shopping centre as well as the office lobby.

