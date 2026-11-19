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[SINGAPORE] As 2026 draws to a close, some workers may find themselves facing a dilemma: stay for the year-end bonus, or leave for a better-paying job?

Say you earn S$3,500 a month and expect a one-month bonus in December. You happen to receive an external offer of S$4,000 a month – but your new employer wants you to start in January.

Do you take the offer and forfeit your bonus, or wait until the money lands in your account and risk losing the opportunity?

Mary (not her real name) faced a similar decision when she received a job offer in 2023.

She considered staying with her employer for another half a year until she got her performance bonus in July 2024.

She decided against it, and eventually joined her new company in February, giving up her bonus for a 22 per cent pay rise and a better work-life balance at her new job.

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“I didn’t want to risk losing my opportunity for a new job, and my previous company offered a bonus amount that was next to nothing,” says Mary, now 29.

As a guide, Jacqueline Yeung, a career developer at Avodah People Solutions, says that if the increase in base salary exceeds the forfeited bonus within six to 12 months, staying for the current bonus may not be the most practical choice.

Another way to decide is to consider the total yearly compensation package of your current job and the one you’re offered instead of comparing just the monthly salary, recruiters say.

Does the new job offer better family medical benefits, stock options or flexible work arrangements? These could be more beneficial in the long run.

Read the fine print

Hiring in Singapore typically peaks in January and May, according to data that LinkedIn provided to Thrive. If you’re eyeing a job change, now might be a good time to start sending out applications.

But timing resignations at this time of the year can be tricky. If your company pays an Annual Wage Supplement (AWS), also commonly referred to as the 13th-month bonus or payment, this is typically paid in December.

Although it is separate from a performance bonus, there may be terms attached to who is eligible for the AWS.

Take John L, who received a job offer around the end of the year in 2024, which came with a non-negotiable January start date.

He resigned from his engineering role in October with a two-month notice period, which meant his last day would be in December – when his company pays out the AWS.

What he hadn’t known was that employees serving their notice periods were not eligible for the AWS.

“I worked so hard for the past 12 months but was not eligible for AWS due to a technicality. No leeway was given either despite my good work record with the company,” he says.

Candidates should understand how their bonus entitlement is structured, says Goh Shihua, senior consultant for human resources and business support at Robert Walters Singapore.

This means checking eligibility conditions, including whether they should remain employed on the payout date and whether serving notice would disqualify them from receiving their bonus.

A common advice is to wait until the AWS or performance bonuses get deposited into your bank account before you tender your resignation. But even that doesn’t always put you in the clear, recruiters say.

Linda Teo, country manager at ManpowerGroup Singapore, advises workers to check whether their contract includes any provisions that allow the company to claw back their bonuses if they leave within a specific period after they are paid out.

Employees should also distinguish between “contractual” and “discretionary” bonuses in their contract, says Yeung.

At some companies, AWS payments are guaranteed. At others, they may be up to the company’s discretion.

A contractual bonus is typically worded as an explicit commitment. For example: “the employee shall receive an annual bonus of…”.

In contrast, a discretionary bonus may be worded to leave the final decision up to the employer: “the company, may, at its sole discretion, award a bonus…”.

Being open to negotiations

Ezekiel Simeon was almost due to receive a four-month bonus in March 2024 after close to a year working as an engineer when he received a job offer at another company.

Although the company wanted him to start as soon as possible, the then 29-year-old was able to negotiate a later start date, allowing him to collect his bonus before he tendered his resignation.

But not all companies are as willing or flexible with negotiating start dates. If it’s a highly sought after role with high growth, employers may not be able to wait for a candidate to receive their bonus before coming on board.

Another option is to negotiate a sign-on bonus or higher salary to offset lost bonuses, says Yeung.

Playing the long game

When deciding whether to accept a job offer, money isn’t the only factor to consider, especially for younger workers with a longer career path ahead of them.

“If the new opportunity genuinely represents a step forward in their careers, forfeiting the bonus might mean short-term pain but eventually they would see long-term gain,” says Goh.

Yeung advises workers to reflect on their reasons for changing jobs, whether it’s to find a job that better suits them, explore new career opportunities or seek a better work environment.

“A career move should be purposeful, not driven only by monetary gain or a market trend.”