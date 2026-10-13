The Business Times
business-time-50
A SMART LOOK AT INVESTING

Should you sell your losers when the market dips?

When evaluating a stock, focus on business performance rather than falling share prices

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The three local banks’ share prices may have dipped recently, but nothing has changed in the financial figures they reported in August.
    • The three local banks’ share prices may have dipped recently, but nothing has changed in the financial figures they reported in August. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    Chin Hui Leong

    Published Tue, Oct 13, 2026 · 03:41 PM

    ON OCT 7, Citi downgraded OCBC to a “sell”, and the reaction was swift.

    By the end of last week, shares of OCBC and UOB had fallen to around 11 per cent below their 52-week highs. Meanwhile, DBS was down by slightly more than 7 per cent. The Straits Times Index was around 7.3 per cent lower than its peak over the past year.

    While the decline was quick, it was not a market correction; that would have been a decline of 10 per cent or more. Still, the mood has shifted just as quickly.

    Singapore banksDBSUOBOCBC

    TRENDING NOW

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    Should it trail its peers in performance, UOB may find it harder to attract and retain talent, and invest adequately in AI, technology and risk-management capabilities.

    Looking beyond looming CEO succession, should UOB potentially pursue a transformative merger?

    The divergence between stablecoin legislation in the US and Europe is striking, reflecting broader debates about monetary sovereignty and financial stability.

    Could stablecoins be the future of money?

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More