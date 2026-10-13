Should you sell your losers when the market dips?

A SMART LOOK AT INVESTING

When evaluating a stock, focus on business performance rather than falling share prices

The three local banks’ share prices may have dipped recently, but nothing has changed in the financial figures they reported in August. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

ON OCT 7, Citi downgraded OCBC to a “sell”, and the reaction was swift.

By the end of last week, shares of OCBC and UOB had fallen to around 11 per cent below their 52-week highs. Meanwhile, DBS was down by slightly more than 7 per cent. The Straits Times Index was around 7.3 per cent lower than its peak over the past year.

While the decline was quick, it was not a market correction; that would have been a decline of 10 per cent or more. Still, the mood has shifted just as quickly.