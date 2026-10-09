The Business Times
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MONEY MATTERS

Stemming the scam epidemic

These scams continue to work because they incite greed, amplified by a fear of missing out

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    • Singaporeans remain vulnerable to financial deception. Scam syndicates have creatively evolved to prey on different segments of victims.
    • Singaporeans remain vulnerable to financial deception. Scam syndicates have creatively evolved to prey on different segments of victims. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Lorna Tan

    Published Fri, Oct 9, 2026 · 03:00 PM

    THE recent arrest of 52 Singaporeans in Guangxi for suspected involvement in the Nanning pyramid schemes and related offences sent shock waves through Singapore.

    Like most scams, it started with a seemingly innocent money-making offer. This one included an invitation to attend presentations in Singapore and in Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China.

    While you had to pay for your own flight to Nanning, the accommodation was complimentary; the host rented apartments to house potential recruits. The itinerary included sightseeing and meals in locations that would showcase Nanning as a growing major economic gateway.

    Scams

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