因上半年利润暴跌三分之二，Centurion股价收盘下跌5.9%
公司还于2026年上半年录得来自联营公司的420万新元亏损分享计划。
- 截至上午10时07分，在近170万股（价值超过260万新元）的股票成交后，其股价报1.56新元，仍下跌0.14新元，跌幅为8.2%。 图片来源：CENTURION CORP
本文由AI辅助翻译
[新加坡] Centurion Corp 在公布其截至6月30日的上半年净利暴跌64%，从去年同期的7390万新元降至2650万新元后，其股价于周四（8月13日）上午一度下跌高达10%。
上午9时16分，该公司股价一度跌至1.53新元的盘中低点，下跌0.17新元，跌幅为10%。
截至上午10时07分，其股价报1.56新元，下跌0.14新元，跌幅为8.2%。最终在周四收盘时报1.60新元，全天跌幅为0.10新元或5.9%。
该集团周三表示，净利下滑主要归因于投资性房地产的净公允价值亏损增加，以及来自联营公司的一份亏损分享计划。
该集团上半年营收增长31%，从之前的1.407亿新元增至1.849亿新元。然而，上半年投资性房地产的净公允价值亏损扩大至3280万新元，而去年同期的净公允价值亏损为350万新元。
这其中包括Centurion Accommodation Real Estate Investment Trust为收购Macquarie Park所支付的1910万新元印花税。
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Centurion还于2026年上半年录得来自联营公司的420万新元亏损分享计划。
上半年每股盈利为0.0315新元，低于去年同期的0.0879新元。
董事会宣布派发2026年上半年中期股息，为每股0.02新元，与一年前持平。
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