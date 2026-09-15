与中国达成人工智能协议或可助特朗普摘得诺贝尔奖
一项从网络安全和医药领域入手的合作协议，将成为他最大的成就
- 如果美国总统Donald Trump和中国领导人习近平对合作进展持开放态度，那么最有可能取得突破的领域将是医药，尤其是癌症研究。 图片来源：路透社
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【华盛顿】如果美国总统Donald Trump愿意把握，他将迎来一个千载难逢的机会。
正如OpenAI的Sam Altman和其他人近日指出的，与中国就人工智能达成协议，实际上可能会为他赢得他一直寻求的诺贝尔奖。
还有什么比在9月24日与中国国家主席习近平为期一天的峰会上达成这样的协议更好的时机呢？
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