煤炭主导地位和财政限制将抑制东南亚清洁能源热潮
但市场也对“煤炭灵活性”计划感兴趣，即燃煤电厂作为可再生能源的补充
- 东南亚的燃煤电厂相对较新，并有长期合同支持，因此淘汰它们具有挑战性。 照片：路透社
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本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】尽管东南亚去年的可再生能源投资创下历史新高，但该地区对煤炭的依赖和财政限制，仍然是实现清洁能源转型的关键障碍。
根据国际能源署的数据，东南亚去年在可再生能源领域投资了170亿美元，这是至少自2015年以来的最高纪录。
预计今年的投资额将达到220亿美元，是该地区化石燃料发电投资的2.5倍以上。
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