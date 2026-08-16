经济学家：美国发布“转运骗局”报告后，新加坡或将收紧措施
贸易及工业部 (贸工部) 强调，新加坡“严肃对待贸易合规问题”
- 8月13日，白宫将新加坡列为中国出口商用来规避美国关税的40个低关税市场之一。 照片：TAY CHU YI，《商业时报》
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】经济学家表示，在美国一份关于中国“影子转运网络”的报告中被点名后，新加坡或将针对潜在的贸易欺诈行为采取更严厉的措施。
马来亚银行 (Maybank) 区域宏观研究团队联合主管 Chua Hak Bin 在回复《商业时报》(The Business Times) 的询问时表示：“新加坡可能会被要求收紧措施，以执行原产地规则并加强检查。”
8月13日，白宫在《大转运骗局》(The Great Transshipment Scam) 报告中，将新加坡列为中国出口商用来规避美国关税的40个低关税市场之一。
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