THE BROAD VIEW
品牌真的能衡量情感吗？
随着酒店试图将宾客的情感作为品牌成功的试金石，事情开始变得复杂起来
- 对于渴望衡量成功并提升收入的酒店品牌而言，“情感”已成为新的黄金标准。但这项任务仍然遥不可及。 图片来源：PIXABAY
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本文由AI辅助翻译
如果一个品牌等同于一种情感，那该如何衡量？这个问题至今仍困扰着许多人。
品牌在历史上代表着信任、安全和可靠。后来，它们又开始彰显地位、奢华与抱负。
1958年，David Ogilvy 写下了那句著名的广告词：“在这辆新款 Rolls-Royce 里，当时速达到60英里时，最大的噪音来自电子钟。”此后，该公司在美国的汽车销量猛增。
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