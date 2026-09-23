中国人工智能竞争威胁美国模型利润率，而非其生态系统
随着中国人工智能性能以更低成本提升，美国人工智能基础设施支出的回报受到质疑。
- 更便宜、更优质的人工智能模型应会加速其应用普及，从而扩大整个价值链的需求。 图片来源：彭博社
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
乍看之下，一些中国人工智能模型似乎只需少量资源和低成本，就能提供接近顶尖水平的功能。其中一些模型还是“开放权重”的，允许用户下载并在本地网络上运行，从而缓解了数据隐私方面的担忧。
那么，企业用户为何要为美国的尖端模型支付保费呢？
随着美国科技公司持续向人工智能基础设施投入资本，投资者质疑该行业能否产生与其支出相符的回报。
TRENDING NOW
Simba admits exceeding spectrum limits amid failed M1 deal; parent company Tuas’ full-year profit surges 277%
He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons
What’s on the agenda when Xi and Trump meet in Washington
Ex-execs of CW Group, Allied Tech charged with offences linked to lawyer’s S$76 million misappropriation