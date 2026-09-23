The Business Times
business-time-50
THE BOTTOM LINE

中国人工智能竞争威胁美国模型利润率，而非其生态系统

随着中国人工智能性能以更低成本提升，美国人工智能基础设施支出的回报受到质疑。

    • 更便宜、更优质的人工智能模型应会加速其应用普及，从而扩大整个价值链的需求。
    • 更便宜、更优质的人工智能模型应会加速其应用普及，从而扩大整个价值链的需求。 图片来源：彭博社

    Michael Strobaek &

    Filippo Pallotti

    Published Wed, Sep 23, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

    查看原文

    乍看之下，一些中国人工智能模型似乎只需少量资源和低成本，就能提供接近顶尖水平的功能。其中一些模型还是“开放权重”的，允许用户下载并在本地网络上运行，从而缓解了数据隐私方面的担忧。

    那么，企业用户为何要为美国的尖端模型支付保费呢？

    随着美国科技公司持续向人工智能基础设施投入资本，投资者质疑该行业能否产生与其支出相符的回报。

    此翻译对您是否有帮助？

    The Bottom LineArtificial IntelligenceUnited StatesChinaInvestment researchLombard Odier

    TRENDING NOW

    IMDA has yet to advise Simba on what consequences should follow should it find that spectrum has been misused, notes Tuas.

    Simba admits exceeding spectrum limits amid failed M1 deal; parent company Tuas’ full-year profit surges 277%

    From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.

    He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

    Topics including trade, AI, the Iran war and the future of Taiwan are likely to dominate conversations.

    What’s on the agenda when Xi and Trump meet in Washington

    Wong and Low were slapped with 24 and five charges, respectively.

    Ex-execs of CW Group, Allied Tech charged with offences linked to lawyer’s S$76 million misappropriation

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More