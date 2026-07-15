How Singapore’s business leaders are positioning AI governance

Applying the ‘3R’ perspectives of return, risk and responsibility

DBS deals with the risk aspect of AI in many ways, particularly for high‑impact areas such as credit, fraud, collections and customer treatment. PHOTO: YEN MEG JIIN, BT

ARTIFICIAL intelligence is developing fast, yet its governance in businesses is barely catching up. Often, it is like fixing a plane while flying it.

Business leaders will be familiar with it. The shock first came from the emergence of generative AI (GenAI), which has been a wake-up call to workers, with its speed and efficiency at day-to-day tasks.

Agentic AI is an even greater game changer, because it can independently make decisions and take actions. Coming next is artificial general intelligence, which will have human-like reasoning and cognitive powers.