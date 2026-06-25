现在对中国经济松一口气还为时过早
在通胀受控的情况下，中国经济无疑需要一些提振。
- 北京某购物区的顾客。民众消费意愿不强，零售销售额在2026年5月表现尤其糟糕。 图片来源：路透社
查看原文
本文由AI辅助翻译
中国的经济复苏是否步入正轨？一系列令人失望的数据表明，可能需要额外的刺激措施——前提是官员们能够振作起来，采取行动。
今年头几个月普遍存在的增长乐观情绪正在减弱。中国正受困于一种双速经济模式，即出口表现出色，而国内增长引擎却日渐萎靡。
这种模式与全球需求挂钩，而非本土状况，北京方面曾一度渴望摆脱它。不幸的是，这种模式的影响根深蒂固。
TRENDING NOW
Buyer for England striker Harry Kane’s former mansion must pay £3.4 million after abandoning deal
Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan’s sell-downs point to pruning rather than an exit plan
Asean must retain more value as its digital economy races towards US$2 trillion: Indonesian minister
Singapore releases Economic Strategy Review Final Report with more detailed proposals