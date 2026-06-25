The Business Times
business-time-50

现在对中国经济松一口气还为时过早

在通胀受控的情况下，中国经济无疑需要一些提振。

google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • 北京某购物区的顾客。民众消费意愿不强，零售销售额在2026年5月表现尤其糟糕。
    • 北京某购物区的顾客。民众消费意愿不强，零售销售额在2026年5月表现尤其糟糕。 图片来源：路透社

    Daniel Moss

    Published Thu, Jun 25, 2026 · 03:07 PM

    本文由AI辅助翻译

    查看原文

    中国的经济复苏是否步入正轨？一系列令人失望的数据表明，可能需要额外的刺激措施——前提是官员们能够振作起来，采取行动。

    今年头几个月普遍存在的增长乐观情绪正在减弱。中国正受困于一种双速经济模式，即出口表现出色，而国内增长引擎却日渐萎靡。

    这种模式与全球需求挂钩，而非本土状况，北京方面曾一度渴望摆脱它。不幸的是，这种模式的影响根深蒂固。

    此翻译对您是否有帮助？

    CHINAChina economyInterest ratesPeople's Bank of Chinaexports

    TRENDING NOW

    The house sits on a road just off Bishops Avenue, a north London street known as “Billionaire’s Row”.

    Buyer for England striker Harry Kane’s former mansion must pay £3.4 million after abandoning deal

    Vincent Tan, founder of Berjaya Group, has reduced his holdings in multiple companies within the group.

    Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan’s sell-downs point to pruning rather than an exit plan

    Indonesia’s Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Meutya Hafid says sovereignty is about "having control at home and the confidence to cooperate abroad".

    Asean must retain more value as its digital economy races towards US$2 trillion: Indonesian minister

    From left: Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo meeting the media to deliver the midterm update on the Economic Strategy Review in January.

    Singapore releases Economic Strategy Review Final Report with more detailed proposals

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More