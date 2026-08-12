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助推还是征税？终于有了数据佐证

哪种方法最佳，取决于瓶颈何在

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    • 研究人员估计，就流感疫苗而言，即使提供100%的津贴，在提高接种率方面的效果，仍不如一则提醒人们接种疫苗的通知有效。
    • 研究人员估计，就流感疫苗而言，即使提供100%的津贴，在提高接种率方面的效果，仍不如一则提醒人们接种疫苗的通知有效。 照片：路透社

    Tim Harford

    Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 06:00 PM

    本文由AI辅助翻译

    查看原文

    这一切似乎已是很久以前的事了，但曾几何时，英国前首相David Cameron最出名的就是他对行为公共政策的热衷，即更为人所知的“助推”理论。

    在他出任首相前几个月发布的一次TED演讲中，他以一个问题开场：“我们如何在不增加支出的情况下，把事情做得更好？”

    这至今仍是一个诱人的问题。

    此翻译对您是否有帮助？

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