助推还是征税？终于有了数据佐证
哪种方法最佳，取决于瓶颈何在
- 研究人员估计，就流感疫苗而言，即使提供100%的津贴，在提高接种率方面的效果，仍不如一则提醒人们接种疫苗的通知有效。 照片：路透社
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本文由AI辅助翻译
这一切似乎已是很久以前的事了，但曾几何时，英国前首相David Cameron最出名的就是他对行为公共政策的热衷，即更为人所知的“助推”理论。
在他出任首相前几个月发布的一次TED演讲中，他以一个问题开场：“我们如何在不增加支出的情况下，把事情做得更好？”
这至今仍是一个诱人的问题。
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