THE LEVEL GROUND
旧组屋的自愿提早重建计划：同意门槛可否降至65%？
新房地产开发和重建项目不足，或将损害新加坡整体经济与社会。
- 旧组屋的自愿提早重建计划虽是亟需的方案，但执行起来将相当棘手。 PHOTO: BT FILE
查看原文
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】政府近期提议，降低旧房地产项目集体出售的同意门槛，此举备受欢迎。
这项拟议的调整，或能让更多老旧的私人商业、综合用途和非有地住宅项目通过集体出售的方式进行重建。
之后出现的新开发项目将能更好地满足当今的商业、住房和休闲需求。
HDBResidentialSingapore residential propertyCollective saleSingapore urban planningHousingThe Level Ground
TRENDING NOW
Sustained Land buys Thomson Lane plot for S$578 million, plans condo project on prime site
Financial planners urge investors to consider other options as T-bills yields lose steam
Singapore may be expected to tighten measures after US ‘transshipment scam’ report: economists
OpenAI steps up Singapore footprint, in talks to lease 100,000 sq ft in Shaw Tower