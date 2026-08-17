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旧组屋的自愿提早重建计划：同意门槛可否降至65%？

新房地产开发和重建项目不足，或将损害新加坡整体经济与社会。

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Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Aug 17, 2026 · 12:57 PM
    • 旧组屋的自愿提早重建计划虽是亟需的方案，但执行起来将相当棘手。
    • 旧组屋的自愿提早重建计划虽是亟需的方案，但执行起来将相当棘手。 PHOTO: BT FILE

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    【新加坡】政府近期提议，降低旧房地产项目集体出售的同意门槛，此举备受欢迎。

    这项拟议的调整，或能让更多老旧的私人商业、综合用途和非有地住宅项目通过集体出售的方式进行重建。

    之后出现的新开发项目将能更好地满足当今的商业、住房和休闲需求。

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