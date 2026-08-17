Vers for old HDB flats: Could the consent threshold be 65%?
Insufficient new property developments and redevelopments can hurt Singapore’s economy and society in general
- While Vers for old HDB flats is a much-needed scheme, its implementation will be tricky. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
[SINGAPORE] The government’s recent proposed changes to lower the consent thresholds for older developments to secure an en bloc sale are much welcomed.
The proposed changes could enable more ageing private commercial, mixed-use and non-landed residential developments to be sold en bloc and redeveloped.
New developments that subsequently emerge will better serve today’s business, housing and leisure needs.
TRENDING NOW
Sustained Land buys Thomson Lane plot for S$578 million, plans condo project on prime site
When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?
Financial planners urge investors to consider other options as T-bills yields lose steam
Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks