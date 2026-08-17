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THE LEVEL GROUND

Vers for old HDB flats: Could the consent threshold be 65%?

Insufficient new property developments and redevelopments can hurt Singapore’s economy and society in general 

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Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Aug 17, 2026 · 12:57 PM
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    • While Vers for old HDB flats is a much-needed scheme, its implementation will be tricky.
    • While Vers for old HDB flats is a much-needed scheme, its implementation will be tricky. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] The government’s recent proposed changes to lower the consent thresholds for older developments to secure an en bloc sale are much welcomed.

    The proposed changes could enable more ageing private commercial, mixed-use and non-landed residential developments to be sold en bloc and redeveloped.

    New developments that subsequently emerge will better serve today’s business, housing and leisure needs.

    HDBResidentialSingapore residential propertyCollective saleSingapore urban planningHousingThe Level Ground

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