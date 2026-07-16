美国人工智能基建之争的真正焦点
围绕数据中心建设的争议已跨越党派界限
- 科技公司将数据中心宣传为就业创造者和税基增长的推动力，但有关其就业影响的研究结果却好坏参半。 图片来源：路透社
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本文由AI辅助翻译
一年前，大多数美国人可能还很难解释什么是“超大规模数据中心”。
如今，这已成为一个导火索。仅在2026年前三个月，地方的反对就阻碍或推迟了至少75个数据中心项目，这些项目价值约1300亿美元，几乎与2025年全年的总和相当。
有组织的反对团体数量已激增至800多个，遍布几乎每个州。
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