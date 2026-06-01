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Mamdani治下的纽约为何必须奋力保住其全球金融中心桂冠
随着新加坡、伦敦和迪拜加大力度吸引人才，这个全球首屈一指的金融中心发现，其地位正面临挑战。
- 纽约市需要市长Zohran Mamdani做的，不是放弃其进步主义的雄心，而是要认识到，这座城市如今正在全球市场上为其税基展开竞争。 图片来源：路透社
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本文由AI辅助翻译
纽约仍是全球首屈一指的金融中心。但这也是很长一段时间以来，它首次必须表现得好像这个头衔正面临挑战——因为事实的确如此。
三月份发布的最新一期《全球金融中心指数》中，纽约依然位居榜首。但它与伦敦仅有一分之差。香港紧随伦敦之后，新加坡又紧随香港。
四座城市，差距之小，形同于舍入误差。
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