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亚太航空业：增长是唯一的出路吗？
Derryn Wong

亚太航空业：增长是唯一的出路吗？

探讨亚太地区蓬勃发展的航空市场，并剖析供应链瓶颈和微薄利润如何加剧行业动荡。

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Claressa Monteiro

Published Tue, Aug 18, 2026 · 05:00 AM

本文由AI辅助翻译

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近十亿的人口、快速增长的经济体和不断壮大的中产阶级。预计在未来二十年，亚太地区将贡献全球乘客增长的41%，到2044年，乘客数量将从17亿攀升至41亿。然而，航空业的生意从来都不简单。微薄的利润、持续十多年的全球飞机短缺以及波动的燃油价格，都在考验着即使是最乐观的增长前景。

在本期《商业时报》播客栏目BT CorrespondentsTransportBT节目中，Derryn Wong 与航空咨询公司 Alton Aviation 的董事 Alan Lim 进行了对话，探讨了究竟是什么在支撑着该地区的航空业繁荣，以及在乐观的长期数据背后，真正的风险潜藏在何处。

收听看点

  • 为何航空公司在17,000架飞机的订单队伍中排在末尾 目前，全球订单量已超过现有商业机队总数的一半。Lim 解释了航空公司如何应对，从延长旧飞机的服役时间，到从二级市场租赁运力。
  • 为何燃油附加费无法完全抵消不断上涨的油价 监管上限和竞争压力都限制了航空公司能转嫁给乘客的成本。Lim 解释了为何某些航线因此正悄然变得无利可图。
  • 为何印度的航空业故事既充满潜力又充满摩擦 巨大的需求、有限的定价能力以及近乎双头垄断的市场结构，使其成为该地区最难实现盈利竞争的市场之一。
  • 为何中国商飞 (Comac) C919 最终可能挑战 Airbus 和 Boeing，但短期内不会实现 在中国境外的适航认证仍是最大障碍。Lim 解释了一个实际的时间表究竟是怎样的。

亚太航空业的需求前景是真实存在的，但该行业能否将其转化为可持续的利润才是真正的问题所在。立即收听。

收听更多节目，请访问 bt.sg/podcasts。有任何反馈？请发送邮件至 btpodcasts@sph.com.sg

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撰稿与主持：Derryn Wong (derrynwong@sph.com.sg)

嘉宾：Alan Lim，Alton Aviation 董事

剪辑：Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

制作：Derryn Wong, Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

本播客由新报业媒体 (SPH Media) 旗下《商业时报》(The Business Times) 的 BT Podcasts 出品

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BT Correspondents brings together some of The Business Times’ most trusted columnists in a single series. Featuring Mark to Market, WealthBT, TransportBT, and PropertyBT, weekly episodes deliver expert analysis and clear perspectives on stocks, wealth, mobility, and real estate. It is essential listening for professionals who want context, clarity, and depth.

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