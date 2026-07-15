从直落亚逸的一家咖啡馆到曼谷的12家餐饮分店，Sarnies押注泰国市场实现增长
该集团的策略是租赁整栋多层店屋，在同一屋檐下容纳多种餐饮概念。
- 联合创始人Eric Chan（左）和Benjamin Lee做出一项战略决策，将Sarnies的扩张重心放在泰国，如今泰国市场贡献了集团总营收的80%。 照片：TAY CHU YI, 《商业时报》
本文由AI辅助翻译
[新加坡] 在日益严峻的餐饮业环境中，新加坡本土咖啡馆运营商Sarnies并未在本地扩张，而是持续在泰国拓展业务，如今已在曼谷开设了12家涵盖多种概念的分店。
Sarnies由Benjamin Lee和Eric Chan联合创办，于2011年在直落亚逸街（Telok Ayer Street）开设了第一家咖啡馆。作为新加坡新兴咖啡馆市场的早期入局者，它凭借澳式早午餐和精品咖啡迅速吸引了一批忠实顾客。
然而，从一开始，两位创始人就立志打造一个更大的事业。
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.
TRENDING NOW
DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng becomes the world’s richest AI model creator
A new kind of ‘ceasefire’ between US and Iran where talks, strikes are part of the same process
Trump shelves 20% fee for Hormuz cargo after Gulf pressure
Early payout from Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund raises eyebrows over its true nature