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从直落亚逸的一家咖啡馆到曼谷的12家餐饮分店，Sarnies押注泰国市场实现增长

该集团的策略是租赁整栋多层店屋，在同一屋檐下容纳多种餐饮概念。

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Paige Lim

Paige Lim

Published Wed, Jul 15, 2026 · 11:00 AM
    • 联合创始人Eric Chan（左）和Benjamin Lee做出一项战略决策，将Sarnies的扩张重心放在泰国，如今泰国市场贡献了集团总营收的80%。
    • 联合创始人Eric Chan（左）和Benjamin Lee做出一项战略决策，将Sarnies的扩张重心放在泰国，如今泰国市场贡献了集团总营收的80%。 照片：TAY CHU YI, 《商业时报》

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    [新加坡] 在日益严峻的餐饮业环境中，新加坡本土咖啡馆运营商Sarnies并未在本地扩张，而是持续在泰国拓展业务，如今已在曼谷开设了12家涵盖多种概念的分店。

    Sarnies由Benjamin Lee和Eric Chan联合创办，于2011年在直落亚逸街（Telok Ayer Street）开设了第一家咖啡馆。作为新加坡新兴咖啡馆市场的早期入局者，它凭借澳式早午餐和精品咖啡迅速吸引了一批忠实顾客。

    然而，从一开始，两位创始人就立志打造一个更大的事业。

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