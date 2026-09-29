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WHOLE OF WEALTH

资本竞争加剧，主动判断有助辨别风险与回报

投资者需了解定价权归属以及哪些企业能攫取利润

    • 人工智能可以创造盈利和生产率增长，帮助特定企业抵御更高收益率带来的影响。
    • 人工智能可以创造盈利和生产率增长，帮助特定企业抵御更高收益率带来的影响。 图片：REUTERS
    Chez Anbu

    Chez Anbu

    Published Tue, Sep 29, 2026 · 04:09 PM

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

    查看原文

    10年期美国国债收益率再次突破5%。上周四（9月24日），该收益率收于5.18%，创下2007年以来的最高水平。

    任何美元投资者现在都可以在不承担股权风险的情况下，通过国债获得超过5%的回报。任何承诺在未来几年为投资者带来回报的股票，都必须提供一个令人信服的理由，让他们愿意承担这种额外风险。

    对这一门槛最有趣的考验可能就是人工智能。

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