资本竞争加剧，主动判断有助辨别风险与回报
投资者需了解定价权归属以及哪些企业能攫取利润
- 人工智能可以创造盈利和生产率增长，帮助特定企业抵御更高收益率带来的影响。 图片：REUTERS
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
10年期美国国债收益率再次突破5%。上周四（9月24日），该收益率收于5.18%，创下2007年以来的最高水平。
任何美元投资者现在都可以在不承担股权风险的情况下，通过国债获得超过5%的回报。任何承诺在未来几年为投资者带来回报的股票，都必须提供一个令人信服的理由，让他们愿意承担这种额外风险。
对这一门槛最有趣的考验可能就是人工智能。
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